Jeremy Renner Says ‘Pain Is Progress’ After First Jog Since Accident

Jeremy Renner is getting his mojo back.

The Mayor of Kingstown star shared a clip on his Instagram Story of him running on a treadmill.

Noting the significance of the moment, Renner wrote, "First attempt at a very light jog with weight assisted lift for the broken tibia."

He added, "Pain is progress for me."

Jeremy Renner jogs on a treadmill over five months after snow plow accident. (Jeremy Renner/Instagram)

The milestone comes after Renner was seriously injured when he was run over by a snow plow on Jan. 1.

Samantha Mast, a representative for the actor, said he was hospitalized in "critical but stable condition" with a "traumatic injury," multiple outlets reported at the time.

Three weeks later, Renner shared a photo that appeared to show him in a physical therapy session, and he revealed in the caption he had broken over 30 bones.

The Marvel actor opened up about the incident during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month and recalled jumping on the snow plow "to stop it from running [my nephew] over."

"I got eaten up under the tracks," said the Rennervations star.

In his first sit-down since the harrowing moment, Renner told ABC News' Diane Sawyer how he and his family are moving forward.

"I refuse to be haunted by that memory that way," he said. "This is what I talk to my family about, from all their perspectives, which are horrifying that I put upon them. We just endured. That's real love."