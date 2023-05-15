Jeremy Renner is thankful for many things these days, including the support of his mother Valerie.

The Hawkeye star posted a Mother's Day tribute to his mom on Sunday, four-and-a-half months after he was hospitalized after being run over by his own snowplow on New Year's Day.

"Mother Earth, Mother Nature, and Mama…," the actor wrote alongside a trio of photos of the pair. "No matter how challenging, painful, or difficult life can be for me as of recent, it does not elude you. I'm sorry for the weight I've made you carry, yet so very grateful that you can with grace and strength."

Jeremy concluded, "Thank you, love you mama... My rock."

On January 1, Jeremy suffered 30 broken bones, a collapsed lung and a pierced liver after being run over by a massive snowplow on his property in Reno, Nevada.

After the incident, Jeremy's rep told People he was "moving snow from his driveway so that his family members could depart his home after spending New Years together. He was also helping clear out the snow of his neighbor's home as everyone up there had been without power for 24 hours and there had been a large snowfall."

In the aftermath, Jeremy's mom was by his side every step of the way. In an April 6 interview with Diane Sawyer, the Rennervations star said Valerie would sit by his hospital bed and read to him — even if it all ended up being a little awkward.

"Oh, Jesus," Jeremy said. "So she's reading Stephen King — some, like, horror thing. But she just wants to read like she's reading Dr. Seuss to me, like, 'How now, brown cow?'"

Valerie further detailed the story, explaining, "It just happened to be what I was reading at the time, but I just wanted him to hear my voice."

Eventually, Jeremy was able to assure his family that he would be OK, writing a cheeky note to his assembled crew.

"I wrote, 'Holy f—k,'" he told Diane, "and they start laughing and they kind of [say], 'Oh, his personality is back, he's there, he's doing all right,' and I'm like, 'What the hell happened? I'm so sorry, guys.'"

On January 16, Jeremy revealed he had been released from the hospital. Later that month, he gave an update on his condition and the long road that awaited him.

"I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness," Jeremy tweeted January 21. "Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens."