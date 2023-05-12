Jeremy Allen White’s Wife Addison Timlin Files for Divorce

Jeremy Allen White and his wife Addison Timlin are going their separate ways.

Timlin filed for divorce from The Bear actor Thursday following over three years of marriage, per court documents obtained by People magazine.

TMZ was first to report the split.

The two — who first met when they were teenagers on the set of 2008's Afterschool film — are parents to daughters Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2. They married on Oct. 18, 2019.

Months before Timlin's filing, she celebrated White winning the Best Actor award at the 2023 Golden Globes.

"When we were 14 years old and I saw you perform for the first time in drama class, I couldn’t take my eyes off of you," she wrote alongside an image of White holding up his coveted trophy. "When we'd run your lines for Shameless I'd be so tickled knowing before hand what everyone would get to witness the next day on set."

She recalled getting emotional over seeing White's performance in The Bear and said she "cried" when she first watched the Hulu series.

"I think somewhere I must've known how much life was about to change, but mostly I just knew that the world was about to discover what I've known all along. What a privilege it's been to know first," she continued.

"I love this picture so much because you look 14 and 31 at the same time- watching you win on Tuesday was one of the most overwhelming dimension hopping moments of my whole life, watching you win last night while holding our two babies was pretty out of this world too. Daddy winned another trophy winners cup. We're so proud," wrote the actress.

During his acceptance speech, White told Timlin, "I love you deep in my bones. Thank you for all you do, thank you for everything you've done."