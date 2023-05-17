‘Jeopardy!’ Star Mattea Roach’s Father Dead at 57 After Brain Aneurysm

The father of Jeopardy! star Mattea Roach has died of a brain aneurysm. He was 57.

An obituary for Philip Roach paid tribute to the husband and father of four and shared that he died on May 2 in his Halifax home in Nova Scotia, Canada.

"Phil's four children were the greatest joy of his life, and he endeavored to pass all his wisdom and enthusiasm for living down to them, through long lectures about local history, Trivial Pursuit beatdowns, and instruction in music and movies from before their time," the tribute said.

It added, "His efforts were mostly successful. Phil could be relied upon to boast about all his children equally, regardless of the scale or scope of their accomplishments. He was the proudest dad around and made this abundantly clear to anyone who would listen."

Mattea Roach previously shared a photo of her and her father Phillip Roach on Twitter

Phillip — who is survived by his wife of 33 years and four children, along with siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews and his "beloved dog Ila" — was remembered for his "warmth and kindness" and for being a "generous host."

The proud father often hosted watch parties to support Mattea's run on the trivia game show.

Mattea, who is queer and now goes by they/them pronouns, per The Advocate, also thanked their parents when their 23-game streak ended in May 2022.

"My parents have been so patient with me and so encouraging of my desire to learn from day one, and I'm so grateful for how well they dealt with being thrust into the spotlight as a result of my time on Jeopardy," they tweeted at the time.

During their streak, Mattea's father opened up about their accomplishment and told CBC last April, "She was probably beginning to read when she was about 3 and just always showing an interest in, not necessarily academics, but just learning for the joy."

He added, "She's been recognized as being a part of the LGBT community, so that's giving visibility and perhaps inspiring kids to be who they are, just do their best, and good things will happen."

Mattea is currently competing in the Jeopardy! Masters tournament.