‘Jeopardy!’ Star Mattea Roach Pays Tribute to Late Father: ‘He’s a Huge Reason Why I’m Here’

Jeopardy!'s Mattea Roach shared some touching words about their late father.

Roach's dad, Philip Roach, died of a brain aneurysm in his Halifax home in Nova Scotia, Canada, on May 2.

During Tuesday's episode of the Jeopardy! Masters tournament, host Ken Jennings mentioned that Mattea, who is queer and goes by they/them pronouns per The Advocate, was asked about their "most prized possession."

They said it was a denim jacket they borrowed from their father.

"It's now on permanent loan unfortunately," said Mattea. "My dad actually passed away at the start of the month very suddenly."

They continued, "He's a huge reason why I'm here. He and my mom instilled an early love of geography in me. My dad taught me all about Turner classic movies and old music and all sorts of things."

The 23-time Jeopardy! winner added, "So I wanted to, in what might be my last game of this series, realize the impact he had on my life."

"I was actually here at set when my dad died," Roach continued. "Everyone who was at production, my fellow contestants, I could not have asked for better support going through what is the worst day of my life so far. Everyone who made sure that I did not have to continue playing and was able to go home and be with my mom and my brothers, my whole family is so thankful for everyone here at Jeopardy! for helping us through this really difficult time."

The proud father often hosted watch parties to support Roach's run on the trivia game show.

Roach also thanked their parents when their 23-game streak ended in May 2022.

"My parents have been so patient with me and so encouraging of my desire to learn from day one, and I'm so grateful for how well they dealt with being thrust into the spotlight as a result of my time on Jeopardy," they tweeted at the time.