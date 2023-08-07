When Jeopardy! returns for its landmark 40th Season on Sept. 11, fans can expect some major changes to the game show. In Monday's episode of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast, producers Michael Davies and Sarah Foss unveiled their plans to bring back the series, despite the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike that has affected their program.
In the conversation, Davies revealed the original plans for Jeopardy! Season 40 included extending the postseason and adding a second-chance round for Season 39 contestants, a champions wildcard tournament, and then the Tournament of Champions.
Instead, though, the season will start with non-winners from Season 37 earning a second chance for a victory: "We decided that really we needed to invite back and give a second chance in general to players who probably thought that their chance to come back and play on the Alex Trebek stage had gone forever. So we're going to open the season with a second-chance tournament for players from Season 37 who lost their initial game, and winners from that will advance to a Season 37 and Season 38 champions wildcard," Davies said.
"We're just trying to find these great contestants from recent years who didn't think they would get another opportunity, allowing them to come back and providing some great games for those of you who are looking forward to the start of the season," Foss added.
Davies went on to explain that the material being used for Season 40 will derive from "is a combination of material that our WGA writer wrote before the strike, which is still in the database, and material that is being redeployed from multiple, multiple seasons of the show."
The producers also revealed the return of Celebrity Jeopardy! is coming in September and is unaffected by the strike because, as Davies said, "Celebrity Jeopardy! was written under the WGA contract before the strike was called. So that material has been organized by our research team and applied to the show, and that is all original, fresh material." He also added that ABC has given the greenlight to Jeopardy! Masters.
Other changes to Season 40 include an increase in the cash prizes for second- and third-place contestants by $1,000 each, an extension of the window of contestant pool eligibility from the usual 18 months to two years, to accommodate any delays from the strike, as well as an as-yet-undetermined change in the at-home visualization of clues so that fans can see the category of answers as they appear on the screen.
Once the writers' strike ends, the producers added, they'll head back into the Season 39 postseason and introduce the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament.
Jeopardy! Season 40 premieres on Sept. 11. A host has not yet been announced.
