‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Voice Outrage After Nine-Day Champion Loses After Small Spelling Mistake

We'll take Unfortunate Turn of Events for $800, Mayim.



During Tuesday's episode of Jeopardy!, philosophy professor Ben Chan was attempting to stretch his nine-day winning streak to double digits.

In a neck-and-neck game with retired museum educator Lynn Di Vito, they were faced with a Final Jeopardy! category of "Shakespeare's Characters."

The answer read: "Both of the names of these 2 lovers in a Shakespeare play come from Latin words for 'blessed.'"

The correct response was Beatrice and Benedick from Much Ado About Nothing.



Di Vito hastily tried writing down "Who are Romeo and Juliet," but was only able to scribe "Juli" before time expired. Regardless, she was incorrect and forfeited her wager of $3,000.



When it came time for Chan to reveal his response, he wrote down, "Who are Beatrice and Benedict.

Credit: Jeopardy!

After a slight pause, host Mayim Bialik said, "Unfortunately, that is not correct. The correct response [is] Beatrice and Benedick.



Chan revealed a wager of $12,201, giving the win to Di Vito and ending his reign as Jeopardy! champion due to a one-letter spelling error.



In the aftermath, many Jeopardy! fans were not happy with the ruling.



"Since when does being off by one letter count in final jep?," one Twitter user wrote. "There's no other character he could have meant. #jeopardy"



Another argued, "The thing I hate about #Jeopardy is if Ben had said that response he would have got it correct, but writing it was wrong. The inconsistency has always bugged me."



Chan was a good sport about the entire thing, tweeting Wednesday, "Congratulations to Lynn! She played an excellent game."



And it's not all bad news for Chan, either. Because of his impressive streak winning and money haul — he won over $250k during his run — he will advance to the 2023 Tournament of Champions.