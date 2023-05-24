The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Voice Outrage After Nine-Day Champion Loses After Small Spelling Mistake

    Ben Chan's winning streak came to an abrupt end due to a Shakespearean spelling error.

    Published |Updated
    Daniel Trainor
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    We'll take Unfortunate Turn of Events for $800, Mayim.

    During Tuesday's episode of Jeopardy!, philosophy professor Ben Chan was attempting to stretch his nine-day winning streak to double digits.

    In a neck-and-neck game with retired museum educator Lynn Di Vito, they were faced with a Final Jeopardy! category of "Shakespeare's Characters."

    The answer read: "Both of the names of these 2 lovers in a Shakespeare play come from Latin words for 'blessed.'"

    The correct response was Beatrice and Benedick from Much Ado About Nothing.

    Di Vito hastily tried writing down "Who are Romeo and Juliet," but was only able to scribe "Juli" before time expired. Regardless, she was incorrect and forfeited her wager of $3,000.

    When it came time for Chan to reveal his response, he wrote down, "Who are Beatrice and Benedict.

    Read More
    Ben Chan Jeopardy
    Credit: Jeopardy!

    After a slight pause, host Mayim Bialik said, "Unfortunately, that is not correct. The correct response [is] Beatrice and Benedick.

    Chan revealed a wager of $12,201, giving the win to Di Vito and ending his reign as Jeopardy! champion due to a one-letter spelling error.

    In the aftermath, many Jeopardy! fans were not happy with the ruling.

    "Since when does being off by one letter count in final jep?," one Twitter user wrote. "There's no other character he could have meant. #jeopardy"

    Another argued, "The thing I hate about #Jeopardy is if Ben had said that response he would have got it correct, but writing it was wrong. The inconsistency has always bugged me."

    Chan was a good sport about the entire thing, tweeting Wednesday, "Congratulations to Lynn! She played an excellent game."

    And it's not all bad news for Chan, either. Because of his impressive streak winning and money haul — he won over $250k during his run — he will advance to the 2023 Tournament of Champions.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.