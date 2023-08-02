In 2004, Ken Jennings profoundly changed the game on Jeopardy! when he broke the previous winning streak almost 10 times over. During the game show's 20th season, Jennings won his first of 74 consecutive games, which was far greater than the previous record of eight wins in a row, and won a hefty $2,522,700 in cash winnings. Granted, there'd been a longstanding rule on the show until 2003 that no contestant could go for longer than five games, but Jennings' five-month-long sweep still became a must-watch event.

Jennings would go on to earn household name status and become a returning champion for subsequent Jeopardy! specials, including Jeopardy! Ultimate Tournament of Champions, Jeopardy!'s IBM Challenge, Jeopardy! Battle of the Decades, Jeopardy! All-Star Games and Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time. And, of course, he's now the co-host of the show following Alex Trebek's death.

However, it was his original appearance that earned him the record for the longest winning streak on the show — a distinction he still holds almost two decades later. And for fans who want to revisit that epic stretch of episodes, well, you're in luck.

To celebrate the back-to-school season, PlutoTV is reairing all of Jennings' original Jeopardy! episodes on its 24-7 Jeopardy! channel, starting on Monday, August 7.

So if you want to revisit this history-making moment in the hit show, the free streaming service is making it happen this month.

Elsewhere on PlutoTV, the service will also offer marathons of Yellowstone's first four seasons on the More TV Drama channel each weekend, starting Saturday, August 19, and continuing through the weekend of August 27 through September 4.