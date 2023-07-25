Jeopardy's 2023 Tournament of Champions may be in some serious... jeopardy. Due to the simultaneous SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, several of the show's champions have publicly stated that they will not participate in the upcoming tournament before strikes are resolved.

2022 champion Ray Lalonde led the charge with a Reddit post in the Jeopardy subreddit where he announced that if Jeopardy! tried to continue on amid the strike, he would not cross the picket line to play in any tournament.

"I am a lifelong devoted fan of Jeopardy!" the champ, who works in the industry as a scenic artist, wrote. "I am and will always be grateful for the experience I had on the show and the opportunity to participate in the TOC is beyond a dream come true for me. That being said, I believe that the show's writers are a vital part of the show and they are justified in taking their job action to secure a fair contract for themselves and their fellow WGA members. As a supporter of the trade union movement, a union member's son and a proud union member myself, I have informed the show's producers that if the strike remains unresolved I will not cross a picket line to play in the Tournament of Champions."

Fellow champions Cris Pannullo and Ben Chan responded to the post by saying they stand with Lalonde.

JEOPARDY! MASTERS - “Games 1 & 2” - Host Ken Jennings kicks off the first two rounds of the tournament. The top six highest-ranked current “Jeopardy!” contestants Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Andrew He, Sam Buttrey and James Holzhauer face off to win the grand prize. MONDAY, MAY 8 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard)KEN JENNINGS Christopher Willard/ABC

"Ray, thank you for taking this stand," Chan wrote.

"If you are out, I am out." Hannah Wilson, whose eight-game winning streak was broken by Chan in May, also responded in solidarity. "I'll stand with you, Ray!" she wrote. "A TOC with all recycled clues doesn't sound like much fun to play in, anyway."

Since the Jeopardy! clues are written by WGA writers, the show would only be able to continue filming amid the strike with what Lalonde refers to as "old and/or recycled material," meaning champions would be competing with clues that had been used on the show before.

The strike already caused some controversy on the popular game show. Co-host Mayim Bialik stepped down before the final episodes of last season to stand with the WGA, but Ken Jennings continued to host during the strike. While those questions were written before the strike began, a new season would currently require either new questions or some creative recycling, as well as contestants willing to cross a picket line.