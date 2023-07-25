‘Jeopardy!’ Champions Say They Won’t Cross a Picket Line for Tournament of Champions - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

‘Jeopardy!’ Champions Say They Won’t Cross a Picket Line for Tournament of Champions

The upcoming tournament of champions may actually not have any champions

Published |Updated
Lauren Piester
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Jeopardy's 2023 Tournament of Champions may be in some serious... jeopardy. Due to the simultaneous SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, several of the show's champions have publicly stated that they will not participate in the upcoming tournament before strikes are resolved.

2022 champion Ray Lalonde led the charge with a Reddit post in the Jeopardy subreddit where he announced that if Jeopardy! tried to continue on amid the strike, he would not cross the picket line to play in any tournament.

"I am a lifelong devoted fan of Jeopardy!" the champ, who works in the industry as a scenic artist, wrote. "I am and will always be grateful for the experience I had on the show and the opportunity to participate in the TOC is beyond a dream come true for me. That being said, I believe that the show's writers are a vital part of the show and they are justified in taking their job action to secure a fair contract for themselves and their fellow WGA members. As a supporter of the trade union movement, a union member's son and a proud union member myself, I have informed the show's producers that if the strike remains unresolved I will not cross a picket line to play in the Tournament of Champions."

Fellow champions Cris Pannullo and Ben Chan responded to the post by saying they stand with Lalonde.

Read More
Ken Jennings on JEOPARDY!
JEOPARDY! MASTERS - “Games 1 & 2” - Host Ken Jennings kicks off the first two rounds of the tournament. The top six highest-ranked current “Jeopardy!” contestants Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Andrew He, Sam Buttrey and James Holzhauer face off to win the grand prize. MONDAY, MAY 8 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard)KEN JENNINGSChristopher Willard/ABC

"Ray, thank you for taking this stand," Chan wrote.

"If you are out, I am out." Hannah Wilson, whose eight-game winning streak was broken by Chan in May, also responded in solidarity. "I'll stand with you, Ray!" she wrote. "A TOC with all recycled clues doesn't sound like much fun to play in, anyway."

Since the Jeopardy! clues are written by WGA writers, the show would only be able to continue filming amid the strike with what Lalonde refers to as "old and/or recycled material," meaning champions would be competing with clues that had been used on the show before.

The strike already caused some controversy on the popular game show. Co-host Mayim Bialik stepped down before the final episodes of last season to stand with the WGA, but Ken Jennings continued to host during the strike. While those questions were written before the strike began, a new season would currently require either new questions or some creative recycling, as well as contestants willing to cross a picket line.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.