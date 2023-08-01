Jennifer Lopez Wraps Up Birthday Celebration With Email to Fans With Videos and Photos - The Messenger
Jennifer Lopez Wraps Up Birthday Celebration With Email to Fans With Videos and Photos

The 'Marry Me' star offered subscribers to her newsletter a peek in her birthday celebration

Craig Rosen
Jennifer Lopez guesting on ‘The View.’ Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC

Jennifer Lopez turned  54 on July 24, but the celebration didn’t start and end there.

The Marry Me star partied the entire month and wrapped up all the action in the July 31 edition of her “On the JLO” newsletter titled "THIS IS ME...NOW: BIRTHDAY EDITION."

“Thank you all for the birthday love,” she wrote to her subscribers. “Here’s a lil peek into my party. Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends. All the kids were there, it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!! I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I'm extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life’s journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with. Wishing you all the same love and happiness on your birthday and always!!”

In the email, she posted a trio of videos, featuring her sporting a bikini and a slinky white dress, some flower and food arrangements from her party, as well as several still photos.

“I always liked having my birthday in July!” she added. “The weather is warm and balmy and the mood is more relaxed. Who else has a summer bday? How’s your summer going?”

Luckily for the non-subscribers, J-Lo also posted some highlights from her birthday celebration on Instagram, including a series of still photos from the party, with a snap that shows her dancing on a table.

