Jennifer Lopez is celebrating husband Ben Affleck's birthday by giving fans an inside look at their relationship.

"Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!" the Marry Me actress captioned a video of the pair driving with the windows down, singing along to Sam Cooke's "(What a) Wonderful World" on Instagram Tuesday. The Argo actor turned 51 on Aug. 15.

Fans couldn't get enough of the low-key clip – which Lopez also posted on her Instagram Story – with one social media user writing, "This is too cute. You glow when you're with him. Happy birthday Ben!" while another added, "You two are the reason why I believe in true love."

Lopez's sweet duet with her husband is just the latest video of the Bronx native to make the rounds.

Earlier this month, the Shotgun Wedding star surprised fans with an impromptu performance of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" and her own hit song, "Let's Get Loud," at the Taverna Anema e Core Capri during her lavish Italian vacation after marking her 54th birthday in July.

The former American Idol judge has been getting ready for the release of her new album, This Is Me… Now, the follow-up to her 2002 album This Is Me… Then.

Her ninth studio album sheds a new perspective on her romance with Affleck. The pair famously dated in 2002 but called off their engagement in 2004. They got back together in spring 2021 and tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding the following year.

Lopez opened up about working on This Is Me… Now during an appearance on Live With Kelly & Mark in May.

"I haven't really made an album like this in 20 years, is the truth. The last time when I did, This Is Me… Then, is the last time I remember doing an album like this, where I was in the studio every single day writing every single song, doing every single thing," Lopez told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

She added: "I was very inspired at that time when I wrote This Is Me… Then. Anybody who knows about that album [knows] it really was about me falling in love at that time with the love of my life, and now, 20 years later, who would've ever thought we would've [gotten back together]?"