Jennifer Lopez Shares New Wedding Photos to Celebrate Anniversary With Ben Affleck - The Messenger
Jennifer Lopez Shares New Wedding Photos to Celebrate Anniversary With Ben Affleck

'Feeling overwhelmed,' Lopez wrote on Instagram. 'It makes me wanna sing'

Published |Updated
Taylor Henderson
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. “The Flash” at Ovation Hollywood on June 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

A little over a year after they were married, Jennifer Lopez shared two images from her wedding with Ben Affleck.

The actress and pop star shared the photos in an Instagram carousel on Sunday alongside a poem for her husband.

"Dear Ben," the caption began. "Sitting here alone/Looking at my ring ring/Feeling overwhelmed/It makes me wanna sing sing/How did we end up here/Without a rewind/Oh my/This is my life…"

Lopez concluded the post with a white heart emoji and two hashtags: #DearBenPart11 and #ThisIsMeNow.

This is Me… Now is the title of the new album Lopez is teasing, a sequel to her 2002 album This is Me... Then. She originally teased that her ninth studio album was premiering this summer but the record does not yet have a release date.

The power couple eloped in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, then had a ceremony with their friends and family at Affleck's estate in Savannah, Ga., on Aug. 20, 2022.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," said the "Let's Get Loud" singer at the time.

Affleck and Lopez originally began dating in 2002 and quickly got engaged with a wedding set for September 2003. They then postponed the wedding citing "excessive media attention" before splitting up in January 2004. They rekindled their romance in 2021.

