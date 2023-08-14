Jennifer Lopez Crushes ‘I Will Survive’ During Impromptu Performance in Italian Bar: Watch
The former 'American Idol' judge also sang her hit song 'Let's Get Loud'
Jennifer Lopez knows how to put on a show wherever she goes!
The two-time Grammy Award nominee surprised fans at the Taverna Anema e Core Capri during her lavish Italian vacation, giving the cheering crowd an impromptu performance of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" straight from her seat.
The Marry Me star also sang her 1999 hit song, "Let's Get Loud," from her debut album On the 6, which the crowd went wild for.
- Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Elopement With Ben Affleck in New Vegas-Inspired Song
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Purchase $61 Million Beverly Hills Mega-Mansion
- The Inspiring True Story Behind Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Unstoppable’
- Jennifer Lopez Wraps Up Birthday Celebration With Email to Fans With Videos and Photos
- Teofimo Lopez Announces Comeback
- Jennifer Aniston Says She and David Schwimmer Let Their Mutual Crush ‘Play Out’ on ‘Friends’
Though husband Ben Affleck was seemingly absent from the video, fans of the multihyphenate performer couldn't get enough of the performance, with one social media user writing, "This is amaaaazing," while another added in a roughly translated comment: "How lucky they are to have the sweetest woman in the world singing to [them]."
Lopez has been sharing a slew of content from her vacation in Italy over the past week, posting photos of herself lounging in the sun, video clips of herself enjoying pasta and more. She celebrated her 54th birthday last month.
The Shotgun Wedding star has been gearing up for the release of her new album, This Is Me… Now, the follow-up to her 2002 album This Is Me… Then. The forthcoming release sheds a new perspective on her romance with Affleck. The pair famously dated in 2002 but called off their engagement in 2004. They got back together in spring 2021 and tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding the following year.
"I haven't really made an album like this in 20 years, is the truth. The last time when I did, This Is Me… Then, is the last time I remember doing an album like this, where I was in the studio every single day writing every single song, doing every single thing," Lopez told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Live With Kelly & Mark in May.
She added: "I was very inspired at that time when I wrote This Is Me… Then. Anybody who knows about that album [knows] it really was about me falling in love at that time with the love of my life, and now, 20 years later, who would've ever thought we would've [gotten back together]?"
