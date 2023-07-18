Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Elopement With Ben Affleck in New Vegas-Inspired Song - The Messenger
Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Elopement With Ben Affleck in New Vegas-Inspired Song

Lopez and Affleck eloped in Las Vegas just before midnight on July 15, 2022

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “The Mother” at Westwood Regency Village Theater on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez is still happily in love. The multi-hyphenate star released a snippet of her new single "Midnight in Vegas," timing it to her and Ben Affleck's 1-year wedding anniversary.

The pair eloped in Las Vegas moments before midnight on July 15, 2022. A month later, they celebrated their union with a lavish ceremony at Affleck's estate in Savannah, Georgia in August.

Showing off a makeup-free face, Lopez posted a video of her mouthing the lyrics via her On the J. Lo blog Tuesday.

"And you whispered in my ear/ Said let's get out of here/ We can disappear tonight/," Lopez is heard singing in the sample. "What about a midnight trip to Vegas/Just me and you baby/ Throw the kids in the back of the pink Cadillac and us in the bathroom changing."

The single is the first from her forthcoming album, This is Me…Now, which serves as a follow-up to her third studio album This is Me...Then, released in 2002.

Lopez first announced that she and Affleck had officially tied the knot via the July 17 issue of her newsletter.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote alongside a photo of her and Affleck.

She added in part, "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."

