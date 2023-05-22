Jennifer Lawrence’s Red Carpet Flip-Flops Steal the Show at 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Fashion rules were meant to be broken at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Over the weekend, Jennifer Lawrence headed to France to attend the premiere of Anatomy of a Fall. But before celebrating the French thriller on Sunday, the actress turned heads on the red carpet with her look styled by Jamie Mizrahi.

While the Oscar-winning actress' red Christian Dior Couture gown and diamond choker deserved a round of applause, it was her casual black flip-flops that were the talk of the town.

When walking down the stairs, Lawrence lifted her dress and revealed the informal footwear that kept her walk a little cozier than normal.

A close up of Jennifer Lawrence's flip-flops at the Cannes Film Festival. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Earlier in the day, the No Hard Feelings star stepped out in a completely different outfit. She chose a gray Dior dress with a deep V in the back. She completed her look with a Longines watch and a pair of drop earrings by Alison Lou.

Putting fashion aside, one of Lawrence's main priorities at the Cannes Film Festival is to support her documentary, Bread and Roses.

The project, which she co-produced, follows the lives of three Afghan women after the Taliban's takeover in 2021.

"Obviously, the Middle East is extremely complex and very far away and after you see things on the news so much, it can make something safely two-dimensional," Lawrence previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "The fear of everyone moving on and forgetting led us to try to make something more permanent."