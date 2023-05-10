The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    Jennifer Garner says being viewed as nice in Hollywood can have its drawbacks.

    In a new interview with Allure published Tuesday, the actress described her reality of having a positive perception among strangers who follow her career. 

    “The problem with, ‘Oh, she’s so nice’ is that when I have any kind of boundary, people think of it as much more than it actually is,” she told the publication. “The problem is being recognized on a day where I’m not so nice or when I have blackness in my soul.”

    According to Garner, she has her good days and bad days – just like everyone else.

    “I’ve definitely had days where I just can’t do it,” she explained. “I scowl at people before they can walk up to me. I’m not perfect, and I don’t think I’m rude, but I’m not good at being fake. I’m an open book of a person.” 

    That open book has earned her a loyal fan base throughout her career in and out of Hollywood.

    But in between various movie projects like 13 Going on 30 or viral Instagram posts from her kitchen, Garner has became a frequent topic in tabloids. As she continues living life under the spotlight, the mother of three said not everything is glamorous. 

    “There were two decades where it was really hard to hold a conversation,” Garner recalled. “Not in a woe-is-me, poor celebrity way. I was on baby watch every single day. The day after I had a baby, [the paparazzi] were watching again.”

    These days, Garner said she tries her best to focus on the present.

    “They kind of rush you through your life,” she added, “because they’re just trying to get to the next stage of something they can sell.”

