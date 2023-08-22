Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Still Wears These ‘Friends’ Wardrobe Pieces - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Still Wears These ‘Friends’ Wardrobe Pieces

Aniston proved that Monica Geller and Rachel Green's clothing never goes out of style

Thea Glassman
Cast members of NBC’s comedy series “Friends.”Warner Bros. Television/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston always has a little piece of Monica Geller and Rachel Green with her.

The actress revealed in an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Tuesday that she still wears one of Monica's floral dresses and a pair of Rachel's red loafers. Aside from being a sentimental reminder of the show, the publication noted, the relics serve as a reminder of all the lessons learned over the course of ten seasons.

"It taught us everything," she said. 

One of those big lessons? The cast needed to stand in solidarity when it came to equal paychecks, making the decision to negotiate their salaries as a unit.

By Season 8, they were making $1 million per episode. "It would've destroyed us, I think, if someone was soaring financially," Aniston explained.

The Friends star isn't the only one in the cast who has hung on to keepsakes as a reminder of their ten-year tenure on air. The group reunited for a 2021 People cover story and opened up about the props they snuck away. Lisa Kudrow took Phoebe's rings and was gifted the iconic Cookie Time jar by Matthew Perry.

"I just stole a little 'Professor Geller' placard from my office at the museum," David Schwimmer noted, jokingly adding, "That and the couch, but that's it."

