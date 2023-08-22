Jennifer Aniston always has a little piece of Monica Geller and Rachel Green with her.
The actress revealed in an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Tuesday that she still wears one of Monica's floral dresses and a pair of Rachel's red loafers. Aside from being a sentimental reminder of the show, the publication noted, the relics serve as a reminder of all the lessons learned over the course of ten seasons.
"It taught us everything," she said.
One of those big lessons? The cast needed to stand in solidarity when it came to equal paychecks, making the decision to negotiate their salaries as a unit.
By Season 8, they were making $1 million per episode. "It would've destroyed us, I think, if someone was soaring financially," Aniston explained.
The Friends star isn't the only one in the cast who has hung on to keepsakes as a reminder of their ten-year tenure on air. The group reunited for a 2021 People cover story and opened up about the props they snuck away. Lisa Kudrow took Phoebe's rings and was gifted the iconic Cookie Time jar by Matthew Perry.
"I just stole a little 'Professor Geller' placard from my office at the museum," David Schwimmer noted, jokingly adding, "That and the couch, but that's it."
- Jennifer Aniston Says She and David Schwimmer Let Their Mutual Crush ‘Play Out’ on ‘Friends’
- Jennifer Aniston Reveals Adam Sandler and His Wife Send Her Flowers Every Mother’s Day After Her IVF Journey
- Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Cancel Culture, Says She’s Over It
- Jennifer Aniston Celebrates Lisa Kudrow’s 60th Birthday and Teases Possible New Project Together
- Jennifer Lawrence Details Worst Onscreen Kiss — But Won’t Reveal Which Co-Star
- ‘Real Housewives’ Star Jennifer Pedranti, Boyfriend Talk Marriage as She Continues ‘Defending’ Cast Relationship (Exclusive)
- Lupita Nyong’o Remembers Chadwick Boseman on 3-Year Anniversary of His DeathEntertainment
- Country Star Ty Herndon Marries Alex Schwartz in Tennessee WeddingEntertainment
- AEW’s CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Involved in Backstage Fight, Company Vows ‘Investigation’Entertainment
- Ariana Grande Reveals She Changed ‘Yours Truly’ Album Cover After Fan OutrageEntertainment
- Bob Barker’s Partner Nancy Burnet Reveals the Late Star Proposed to Her ‘Many Times’Entertainment
- Rapper YG Puts Donald Trump’s Mugshot on a T-Shirt 7 Years After Diss TrackEntertainment
- Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach Blasts Reality Talent Shows, but ‘Carrie Underwood’s Pretty Good’Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Announces Engagement to Adam WoolardEntertainment
- ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jennifer Williams Is Engaged to Christian GoldEntertainment
- Jamie Foxx Plays God in Upcoming Comedy ‘Not Another Church Movie’Entertainment
- ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Pro Witney Carson Reveals the Reason for Her ExitEntertainment
- TV Premiere Dates Schedule: Every New and Returning Show in Fall 2023Entertainment