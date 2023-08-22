Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Cancel Culture, Says She’s Over It

Jennifer Aniston has some thoughts when it comes to today's new world.

In an interview with Wall Street Journal Magazine, the actress — who is gearing up to star in the upcoming third season of The Morning Show — said she's "so over cancel culture."

"I probably just got canceled by saying that," Aniston told the outlet. "I just don't understand what it means... Is there no redemption? I don't know. I don't put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket."

While her Apple TV+ series highlights misconduct in the workplace, Aniston admitted that she never had any Weinstein "harassment stories" of her own. However, her memories of the producer aren't exactly in his favor.

"He's not a guy, you're like, 'God, I can't wait to hang out with Harvey.' Never," she shared. "You were actually like, 'Oh, God, OK, suck it up.' I remember actually, he came to visit me on a movie to pitch me a movie. And I do remember consciously having a person stay in my trailer."

On TMS, Aniston portrays Alex Levy, an on-air journalist who questions the men in charge as she fights for what's right. For Aniston, she can relate a lot to her onscreen character.

"There was a time in my world, my career, where I realized it's not being aggressive or combative or bitchy or emotional to stand up for what you deserve and what you want," she explained. "It's a tough muscle to build. And also be loved and respected. It's hard to achieve."

"I feel like I am a self-made woman," the actress added, "and I'm really proud of that."

The Morning Show Season 3 is set to premiere Sept. 13 on AppleTV+.