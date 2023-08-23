Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have an unbreakable bond.

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine published Tuesday, the Morning Show actress — who has been open about her fertility struggles in the past — revealed that Sandler and his wife, Jackie Sandler, honor her every Mother's Day by sending a bouquet of flowers.

In 2022, Aniston — who was previously married to Brad Pitt (2000 to 2005) and Justin Theroux (2015 to 2018) — spoke candidly about her fertility journey throughout the years, admitting it's been "a challenging road."

"I was trying to get pregnant," she told Allure at the time. "It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road ... I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would have given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.'

"Here I am today," she added. "The ship has sailed. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I?' I don't have to think about that anymore."

Aniston and Sandler, who starred alongside each other in Murder Mystery 2 earlier this year, have always had a strong friendship.

"Yes, there's trust," she told People at the film's premiere in March. "We trust each other and we know that we're going to have a good time. We have each other's back. We take care of each other. Neutral, deep respect for each other."

"He's just exactly who he is and has been since I've met him," she added.

WSJ. Magazine's Fall 2023 Women's Fashion Issue will be available on newsstands Sept. 2.