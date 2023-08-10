Jennifer Aniston didn't have to work hard to find her onscreen chemistry with David Schwimmer.

The Friends alum reiterated Thursday on Live with Kelly and Mark that she and her former on-screen love interest Schwimmer had a crush on each other while filming the series.

"Yes, we did. We just let it play out on TV," said Aniston, referencing their characters Rachel Green and Ross Geller from the 1994-2004 NBC sitcom.

Ryan Seacrest, who was filling in for Kelly Ripa's co-host/husband Mark Consuelos, asked if it was "weird" having their first kiss on-camera, to which she responded: "Well, no. It was quite enjoyable, actually."

Aniston previously recalled that first kiss as she and Schwimmer reunited with their co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc for 2021's Friends: The Reunion.

"Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, "It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television,'" recounted Aniston. "Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. So we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

Schwimmer also admitted they were "crushing hard on each other" but were "like two ships passing," explaining, "One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."