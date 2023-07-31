After all these years, Jennifer Aniston will still be there for Lisa Kudrow.

To celebrate the 60th birthday of her Friends co-star, Aniston took to Instagram to share a handful of photos and commemorate the big day with some lovely words.

"Please join me in celebrating one of my favorite people on the planet. LISA KUDROW!!," Aniston wrote. "She’s been my friend and my family for nearly 30 incredible years. I cherish you…I love you, my sweet Floosh."

Aniston and Kudrow, of course, starred as Rachel and Phoebe, respectively, on all 10 seasons of Friends from 1994 to 2004.

They got back together — along with the rest of the regular cast — for a 2021 reunion special, but Aniston teased there might be more where that came from.

"One of the most talented comedians/actors I’ve had the great honor to work with for all these glorious years," Aniston continued, "and more to come!"

Though Aniston, Kudrow and their co-star Courteney Cox have remained very close friends since Friends ended, Aniston and Kudrow have yet to reunite in a scripted series.

However, Aniston did make a guest appearance in the season one finale of Cox's FX's series Dirt in 2007.

Cox also posted a birthday message to Kudrow on Instagram Sunday, writing, "Happy Birthday my Loot. This is my second attempt: ChatGPT didn’t give you nearly the amount of love I feel for you. You are the smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person. I always feel seen and loved when I’m around you. That’s the gift you give to those you love x"