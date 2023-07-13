‘iCarly’ Star Jennette McCurdy Shares that Her Mother Showered with Her Until She Was 18 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

‘iCarly’ Star Jennette McCurdy Shares that Her Mother Showered with Her Until She Was 18

'It was uncomfortable for me. I knew it felt violating for me. I knew I didn't want it,' said the actress

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Jennette McCurdy arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere “Passengers” at Regency Village Theatre on December 14, 2016 in Westwood, California. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Child TV star Jennette McCurdy is speaking out about her relationship with her late mother, revealing that she would take showers with her until she was 18.

While on The Louis Theroux Podcast discussing her book I'm Glad My Mom Died, McCurdy shared that after initially quitting therapy because, "I wanted nothing to do with the idea that my mom was abusive."

She later went back after discovering the man she believed was her biological father was actually not.

Instead, she was the product of her mother, Debra McCurdy's, secret years-long affair. The revelation caused her to want to "explore" the reality of her childhood and her mother's actions through therapy.

Read More

On a recent installment of the podcast, she opened up about her mother giving her physical exams.

"She showered me until I was 17, 18," said the former child star. "She would be in the shower with me, shampooing and conditioning my hair, washing my body. She would give me breast and vaginal exams in the shower and said she was checking for lumps, checking for cancer."

The iCarly alum stated that her mother would be clothed.

"But it was uncomfortable for me. I knew it felt violating for me. I knew I didn't want it. But the one time I had attempted to even say 'Hey, do you think I could shower myself?' and she flew into hysterics and it just became clear to me I can't ever shower myself again."

The incidents continued until her mother was pre-diagnosed with cancer when McCurdy was 18.

Her mother, who has since died, began chemotherapy treatments and McCurdy left to go on a music tour.

"She physically could not be with me," she continued. "I think that was the only reason why I was able to finally start showering myself."

She said she's not sure why her mother did what she did, but believes it's connected to a lack of boundaries, ownership, "the fear of me growing up, body monitoring ... "

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.