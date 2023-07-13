‘iCarly’ Star Jennette McCurdy Shares that Her Mother Showered with Her Until She Was 18

Child TV star Jennette McCurdy is speaking out about her relationship with her late mother, revealing that she would take showers with her until she was 18.

While on The Louis Theroux Podcast discussing her book I'm Glad My Mom Died, McCurdy shared that after initially quitting therapy because, "I wanted nothing to do with the idea that my mom was abusive."

She later went back after discovering the man she believed was her biological father was actually not.

Instead, she was the product of her mother, Debra McCurdy's, secret years-long affair. The revelation caused her to want to "explore" the reality of her childhood and her mother's actions through therapy.

On a recent installment of the podcast, she opened up about her mother giving her physical exams.

"She showered me until I was 17, 18," said the former child star. "She would be in the shower with me, shampooing and conditioning my hair, washing my body. She would give me breast and vaginal exams in the shower and said she was checking for lumps, checking for cancer."

The iCarly alum stated that her mother would be clothed.

"But it was uncomfortable for me. I knew it felt violating for me. I knew I didn't want it. But the one time I had attempted to even say 'Hey, do you think I could shower myself?' and she flew into hysterics and it just became clear to me I can't ever shower myself again."

The incidents continued until her mother was pre-diagnosed with cancer when McCurdy was 18.

Her mother, who has since died, began chemotherapy treatments and McCurdy left to go on a music tour.

"She physically could not be with me," she continued. "I think that was the only reason why I was able to finally start showering myself."

She said she's not sure why her mother did what she did, but believes it's connected to a lack of boundaries, ownership, "the fear of me growing up, body monitoring ... "