Jenna Ushkowitz and Harry Shum Jr. Ate the Worst Foods Imaginable to Make ‘Glee’ Kissing Scenes Interesting

Jenna Ushkowitz and Harry Shum Jr. are taking a trip down memory lane.

During an appearance on a recent episode of And That's What You Really Missed — a recap podcast created by Ushkowitz and former co-star Kevin McHale — Ushkowitz and Shum Jr. discussed the many kissing scenes they endured during their time on Glee... and how they kept it interesting.

"Making out is so awkward, especially when you have to do it over and over again and trying to make it interesting," Shum Jr. said. "I remember you and me used to eat the worst s—t that we could think of, to just make it a little more interesting."

"Sour cream and onion chips," Ushkowitz replied.

Harry Shum Jr and Jenna Ushkowitz kissing in the 'Audition' episode of 'Glee.'

"Peanut and butter sandwich," Shum Jr. added. "Yeah, that combination existed for sure."

The duo, who played on-and-off-again couple Tina Cohen-Chang and Mike Chang on the Fox series from 2009 through 2015, joked about how their character has to kiss "more than most couples."

Recalling the time they had to kiss on a roller coaster at Six Flags, Ushkowitz said director Eric Stoltz "loved" that.

"He loved that for us, and I think that he really loved that we were like 'again?'" she recalled.

In the end, the kissing seemed to have paid off, considering Ushkowitz and Shum Jr.'s characters had the longest-running relationship on the show.

iHeartRadio drops new episodes of And That's What You Really Missed weekly.