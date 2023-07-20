‘RHONY’ Star Jenna Lyons Opens Up About Genetic Disorder That Left Her With ‘No Eyebrows’ - The Messenger
Entertainment.
‘RHONY’ Star Jenna Lyons Opens Up About Genetic Disorder That Left Her With ‘No Eyebrows’

The 'Real Housewives of New York City' newbie got candid about incontinentia pigmenti, which also left her with fake hair and fake teeth

Daniel Trainor
Jenna Lyons attends Bravo’s “The Real Housewives Of New York City” Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Jenna Lyons revealed how a genetic disorder has greatly impacted her everyday life — and how it inspired her new business venture. 

The new Real Housewives of New York City star talked to the hosts of The View on Wednesday about her incontinentia pigmenti diagnosis, saying, "Basically what it means is all my teeth are fake."

"My hair is also fake," Lyons continued. "I can take it off, it's like a hat. It's not a wig, but it's like a hat."

According to the National Institute of Health, fewer than 5,000 people in the United States suffer from the disorder.

"My eyelashes are fake," the former J. Crew creative director further explained. "I have no eyebrows, and I also have scars all over my skin."

Lyons said that the disorder was instrumental in determining her eventual career path.

"​​It's one of the reasons I went into fashion because I wanted to look better," she said. "I was constantly trying to find ways to fit in."

In fact, the disorder inspired Lyons to create her own line of fake eyelashes called LoveSeen.

"When I was doing a lot of red carpets, I was trying to find eyelashes that looked good," she explained. "They were just huge on me. I couldn't wear them."

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City premiere Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

