Jenna Jameson Addresses Recent Weight Loss: ‘I’m Just Minding My Health’

Jenna Jameson is updating fans on her recent weight loss journey.

On Monday, the former adult film star took to Instagram to "address a few things" when it comes to her health.

"I know a lot of people are addressing my weight loss. I'm just minding my health," Jameson shared in her video message. "I'm back [on] keto, it makes me feel the best. I'm doing a little bit of intermittent fasting. So the weight is falling off. I'm also off all medication, so we love that!"

In June, the How to Make Love Like a Porn Star author caught heat from one of her followers for using Instagram filters in her photos and videos.

"So, I just posted a pic of me without a filter because I get a lot of people saying, 'Why do you always put filters on?' Well bitch, I'm 50 years old, okay? Let a bitch live," she said in a video on her Instagram Story.

"I don't understand why it's a problem, everybody uses them," Jameson continued. "I don't always like to put on makeup. As you can see, I'm looking a bit of a hot mess right now. So, let a bitch live, just let her live."

Nearly three months ago, Jameson tied the knot with wife Jessi Lawless on May 23 in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony.