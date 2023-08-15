Jenna Jameson Addresses Recent Weight Loss: ‘I’m Just Minding My Health’ - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Jenna Jameson Addresses Recent Weight Loss: ‘I’m Just Minding My Health’

The author and former adult film star is opening up about how keto and intermittent fasting are impacting her current health

Christina Dugan Ramirez
Jenna Jameson is evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house ahead of the finale on Sept. 22, 2015 in Borehamwood, EnglandKarwai Tang/WireImage

Jenna Jameson is updating fans on her recent weight loss journey.

On Monday, the former adult film star took to Instagram to "address a few things" when it comes to her health.

"I know a lot of people are addressing my weight loss. I'm just minding my health," Jameson shared in her video message. "I'm back [on] keto, it makes me feel the best. I'm doing a little bit of intermittent fasting. So the weight is falling off. I'm also off all medication, so we love that!"

In June, the How to Make Love Like a Porn Star author caught heat from one of her followers for using Instagram filters in her photos and videos.

"So, I just posted a pic of me without a filter because I get a lot of people saying, 'Why do you always put filters on?' Well bitch, I'm 50 years old, okay? Let a bitch live," she said in a video on her Instagram Story.

"I don't understand why it's a problem, everybody uses them," Jameson continued. "I don't always like to put on makeup. As you can see, I'm looking a bit of a hot mess right now. So, let a bitch live, just let her live."

Nearly three months ago, Jameson tied the knot with wife Jessi Lawless on May 23 in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony.

