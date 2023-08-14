Jelly Roll is giving back to the community one song at a time.

The country star – whose real name is Jason DeFord – recently stopped by the Chesterfield County Jail in Chesterfield, Va., to surprise inmates who are part of the Helping Addicts Recover Progressively (HARP) program after their request for the three-time CMT Award winner to visit went viral on TikTok earlier this month.

"Jelly Roll we need a favor! We need you to stop by the Chesterfield County Jail. We need you to come through with a hope shot, speak life, love, strength and hope," said one HARP member in the video before the entire group started singing the Whitsitt Chapel artist's hit song, "Save Me."

In a follow-up video posted to HARP's TikTok on Sunday, Jelly Roll can be seen telling a cheering, packed room, "First of all, let me just say: I heard y'all needed a favor!"

The next clip shows the "Son of a Sinner" singer leading the group in song. "Your lyrics speak to our souls! Thank you for sharing them with us," HARP captioned the heartwarming video.

Fans couldn't get enough of the sweet moment caught on camera, with one social media user writing, "This is why he makes his music. He's from the people, for the people," while another added, "And you know they'll think about this for the rest of their lives. No matter what they've done, he's showing genuine kindness. And we need that."

Jelly Roll has been open about his past with addiction and mental health, and has worked with organizations to help end the addiction crisis in America. He also opened up about being incarcerated in his ABC News documentary, Jelly Roll: Save Me.

This isn't the first time in recent months that the Tennessee native has surprised a fan after a TikTok request went viral.

In July, Jelly Roll and his wife XO Bunny visited Nashville resident Suzanne Durham, a "community angel" with terminal cancer who "dedicated her life to helping others with addiction."

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, help is available 24 hours a day through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Hotline at 1-800-662-4357.