Jelly Roll made a young fan's dream come true after he invited him up on stage to sing "Son of the Dirty South" with him.

In a video posted to 12-year-old Brady's Instagram page, the budding musician — whose bio says he has a love for "playing and performing music" — can be seen absolutely slaying Brantley Gilbert's verse in his duet with Jelly Roll as the crowd goes wild.

"I just want y'all to know it doesn't always go that well. That was incredible," the "Save Me" crooner told the crowd after the performance. "That absolutely blew my f—ing mind, to be honest. If I had that talent when I was 12 years old I wouldn't have went to prison. It's going to be hard to follow that. We should've saved him for last."

Fans could not get enough of Brady's performance, with one social media user writing, "Awesome job and Jelly is the best!!! You have a bright future little man!"

Another added: "I think it's cool how Jelly Roll inspires these young kids to be all that they can be and to encourage them to reach for there [sic] dreams. That's a memory and dream come true for that little boy. This is an unforgettable moment for that little boy. It's just amazing how many life's [sic]Jelly Roll has touched, even with his music."

Brady told Music Mayhem that his dad had gotten VIP tickets to Jelly Roll's show in Milwaukee at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater this past Friday. After meeting the singer's DJ and drummer, DJ Chill and Cody Ash, respectively, he asked if could sing "Son of the Dirty South" with the three-time CMT Music Award-winning artist. He then showed Ash a video of himself rapping, which the drummer sent to Jelly Roll.

Brady showed up to the concert with a sign that read, "Can I sing 'Son of the Dirty South with you, please?," and the rest is history.

Though Brady taking the stage with Jelly Roll might seem like a once-in-a-lifetime gig, this is actually the second time the tween sang that song on stage.

Earlier this month, Brady was invited on stage at Gilbert's show in Milwaukee and sang Jelly Roll's part in their hit song.

"What an honor to cover Jelly Roll's part and to back up Brantley. [The] Milwaukee crowd knew that song- we were ALL singing," he captioned a video of the viral moment on Instagram.