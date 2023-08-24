Jelly Roll Performs ‘Son of the Dirty South’ With 12-Year-Old Fan on Stage: ‘That Was Incredible’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Jelly Roll Performs ‘Son of the Dirty South’ With 12-Year-Old Fan on Stage: ‘That Was Incredible’

A young fan named Brady got the chance of a lifetime to perform with the 'Save Me' singer at his show in Milwaukee last weekend

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Jelly Roll attends the “Jelly Roll: Save Me” Documentary World Premiere at the Ryman Auditorium on May 30, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jelly Roll made a young fan's dream come true after he invited him up on stage to sing "Son of the Dirty South" with him. 

In a video posted to 12-year-old Brady's Instagram page, the budding musician — whose bio says he has a love for "playing and performing music" — can be seen absolutely slaying Brantley Gilbert's verse in his duet with Jelly Roll as the crowd goes wild. 

"I just want y'all to know it doesn't always go that well. That was incredible," the "Save Me" crooner told the crowd after the performance. "That absolutely blew my f—ing mind, to be honest. If I had that talent when I was 12 years old I wouldn't have went to prison. It's going to be hard to follow that. We should've saved him for last."

Fans could not get enough of Brady's performance, with one social media user writing, "Awesome job and Jelly is the best!!! You have a bright future little man!" 

Another added: "I think it's cool how Jelly Roll inspires these young kids to be all that they can be and to encourage them to reach for there [sic] dreams. That's a memory and dream come true for that little boy. This is an unforgettable moment for that little boy. It's just amazing how many life's [sic]Jelly Roll has touched, even with his music."

Brady told Music Mayhem that his dad had gotten VIP tickets to Jelly Roll's show in Milwaukee at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater this past Friday. After meeting the singer's DJ and drummer, DJ Chill and Cody Ash, respectively, he asked if could sing "Son of the Dirty South" with the three-time CMT Music Award-winning artist. He then showed Ash a video of himself rapping, which the drummer sent to Jelly Roll. 

Brady showed up to the concert with a sign that read, "Can I sing 'Son of the Dirty South with you, please?," and the rest is history.

Read More

Though Brady taking the stage with Jelly Roll might seem like a once-in-a-lifetime gig, this is actually the second time the tween sang that song on stage. 

Earlier this month, Brady was invited on stage at Gilbert's show in Milwaukee and sang Jelly Roll's part in their hit song. 

"What an honor to cover Jelly Roll's part and to back up Brantley. [The] Milwaukee crowd knew that song- we were ALL singing," he captioned a video of the viral moment on Instagram. 

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.