Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie XO recently granted the dying wish of fan and Nashville resident Suzanne Durham, a "community angel" with terminal cancer who "dedicated her life to helping others with addiction."

The country crooner was able to surprise Durham with the help of the James Bess Foundation, an organization that "grants final dreams for adults between the ages of 21 to 65 battling a terminal illness."

In the video posted to the James Bess Foundation's official TikTok, the Whitsitt Chapel artist can be seen walking into a room to greet Durham, who embraces Jelly Roll in a long hug. The video then cuts to the "Save Me" singer performing an acoustic set for her and a slew of others in front of balloons that spelled out "Suzanne."

The clip ends with a montage of photos from the special day, including one of Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO and Durham smiling from ear-to-ear, and a black-and-white picture of the country-rap artist and Durham embracing.

"We love Suzanne & appreciate y’all," Bunnie XO wrote in the comments of the TikTok video, which had 65,000 views at the time of publication.

Fans couldn't get enough of the sweet surprise, with one social media user writing, "I just love Jelly Roll. He's awesome," while another added: "I know Y'all don't hide from who you were, but who you both have become is inspiring and beautiful."

A previous TikTok posted by the James Bess Foundation earlier this month shed light on Durham's story.

"Suzanne is a former Nashville house manager for women recovering from drug and alcohol addiction. She is now battling stage four cancer and doctors have given her less than 5 months to live," the caption read. "Her dying wish is to meet, have dinner with, and attend a concert of @Jelly Roll. It is our sincere hope to grant this amazing woman's wish! We love Suzanne & appreciate y'all."

Just one day after the original video was posted, Bunnie XO wrote in the comments section, "We can def make this happen."