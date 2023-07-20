Jelly Roll, Wife Bunnie XO Grant Dying Wish of ‘Community Angel’ Who Dedicated Life to Helping Others: Watch - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Jelly Roll, Wife Bunnie XO Grant Dying Wish of ‘Community Angel’ Who Dedicated Life to Helping Others: Watch

The country crooner and his wife surprised Suzanne Durham with the help of the James Bess Foundation, an organization that grants 'final dreams' to adults with a terminal illness

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Jelly Roll and Bunnie XoJason Kempin/Getty Images

Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie XO recently granted the dying wish of fan and Nashville resident Suzanne Durham, a "community angel" with terminal cancer who "dedicated her life to helping others with addiction."

The country crooner was able to surprise Durham with the help of the James Bess Foundation, an organization that "grants final dreams for adults between the ages of 21 to 65 battling a terminal illness."

In the video posted to the James Bess Foundation's official TikTok, the Whitsitt Chapel artist can be seen walking into a room to greet Durham, who embraces Jelly Roll in a long hug. The video then cuts to the "Save Me" singer performing an acoustic set for her and a slew of others in front of balloons that spelled out "Suzanne."

View post on TikTok
Read More

The clip ends with a montage of photos from the special day, including one of Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO and Durham smiling from ear-to-ear, and a black-and-white picture of the country-rap artist and Durham embracing. 

"We love Suzanne & appreciate y’all," Bunnie XO wrote in the comments of the TikTok video, which had 65,000 views at the time of publication. 

Fans couldn't get enough of the sweet surprise, with one social media user writing, "I just love Jelly Roll. He's awesome," while another added: "I know Y'all don't hide from who you were, but who you both have become is inspiring and beautiful."

A previous TikTok posted by the James Bess Foundation earlier this month shed light on Durham's story.

"Suzanne is a former Nashville house manager for women recovering from drug and alcohol addiction. She is now battling stage four cancer and doctors have given her less than 5 months to live," the caption read. "Her dying wish is to meet, have dinner with, and attend a concert of @Jelly Roll. It is our sincere hope to grant this amazing woman's wish! We love Suzanne & appreciate y'all."

Just one day after the original video was posted, Bunnie XO wrote in the comments section, "We can def make this happen."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.