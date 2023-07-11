Jeffrey Carlson's sister is paying tribute to the late All My Children actor after his death.
"My handsome, brilliant, EXTREMELY talented brother Jeffrey Carlson has gone to be with our brother Gregory Carlson in heaven," Elizabeth Carlson Gingras tells The Messenger in a statement.
Reflecting on her memories with Carlson, she adds, "I can't wrap my head around why this has happened. What I do know is that I will forever cherish our laughs and the deep love we have for each other. He has left such an impact on so many people, it's so hard to find the words to express how special he was."
"I have so much to say… but my heart isn't well enough to provide Jeffrey with the words he deserves," his sister concludes. "I love you so, so much my beautiful brother. 6/23/1975-7/06/2023."
Carlson first appeared on the long-running soap opera in 2006 as British rock musician Zarf. His character later came out as a transgender lesbian named Zoe, making Carlson one of the first actors to play a trans role on daytime television. He starred in a total of 59 episodes, per IMDb.
Throughout his career, Carlson, a Long Beach, Calif., native also was the first to star as Marilyn in Taboo and played Billy in Broadway's The Goat.
Carlson's cause of death has not been made public.
The Chicago Police Department told Fox News Digital on Monday that authorities arrived at a home just before noon on July 6, when "his body was discovered. His last point of contact was on July 3."
The agency added: "A 48-year-old male was found unresponsive and has been pronounced at the above address. The victim took his prescribed medication with alcohol beverages."
The CPD and Cook County Medical Examiner's Office did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.
