    Jeff Probst Recalls When His Parachute Wouldn’t Open While Filming ‘Survivor’ Stunt

    The 'Survivor' host called the stunt-gone-wrong "one of the scariest times of my life"

    Published
    Olivia Jakiel
    Earl Gibson III/WireImage

    Jeff Probst may be at home in the most remote places on the planet, but he's still had his fair share of scares as host of Survivor.

    On Wednesday's episode of his On Fire with Jeff Probst podcast, he recalled an incident in which his parachute wouldn't open during a skydiving stunt for the long-running reality competition show, calling it "one of the scariest times of my life."

    Noting that he was doing solo practice jumps, the Emmy Award-winning host explained, "When you skydive, they tell you two things. Check your altimeter, which tells you how high you are, and check your horizon line to make sure your body is oriented right. And you're supposed to pull your chute at 5,500 feet."

    By his sixth practice jump, Probst revealed he was getting a little confident and decided to push the boundaries a bit.

    "I check my altimeter, and then I look at the horizon, and I decide to take in beautiful California," he continued. "So I'm just looking at the horizon and thinking, this is amazing. And I look down at my altimeter and it says 4,500 feet. So suddenly I go, 'Oh my God!'"

    Probst went on to say that he waved his arms together "like an X," which is what he was taught to do to let everyone know he was going to pull his chute. 

    "And they tell you very specifically, when you reach back to pull your chute, when you grab it, punch out to make sure none of your clothing gets tangled up. So I reach back and I punch out and my chute goes up. I'm like, 'Oh, thank God,'" he continued. 

    Probst wasn't out of the woods just yet, though. The Survivor showrunner explained that once his parachute opened, he realized that it was not "square," meaning it was not open all the way. Noting that he was told to "scissor kick" if his chute did not open properly, he began doing so around 4,400 feet, and his chute eventually opened. 

    Though he did get his parachute to open, what he didn't know at the time he landed was that one of the safety instructors above him flew down to try and help him, and Probst accidentally punched him in the face while punching his chute, causing the instructor to pass out "for a second" in the air.

    Probst began hosting Survivor when the show premiered on CBS in 2000, and has served as host for all 44 seasons.

