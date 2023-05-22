Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are engaged, a source confirms to The Messenger.

The newly-engaged pair first stepped out as a couple in early 2019. The Amazon billionaire had just announced his divorce from wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott, while the Good Day LA alum was divorcing her husband of 13 years, Patrick Whitesell, at the time.

In January, the broadcast journalist spoke candidly about Bezos in a Wall Street Journal Magazine interview.

"He's so happy, he inspires me every day, he makes me a better person every day; he's the most loving human I know," she told the outlet.

Additionally, that same month, Sánchez paid tribute to Bezos in a sweet Instagram post for his 58th birthday.

"If I had one wish for you on this 58th time around the sun, it would be that the world will see you through my eyes," she wrote.

"Yes everyone knows you are brilliant, but they don't always see your heart the way my eyes do," Sánchez added. "They don't see the man who puts everything aside to help a sick friend, but my eyes do. They don't see the man who wakes up early every morning to make breakfast for the kids so they can laugh and talk about life and science and how to make this world a better place — my eyes do. They don't see the man who wants everyone to feel joy, whose heart is immeasurable and whose ability to love is infinite. My eyes see this."

"Happy birthday mi vida," she concluded the post. "I wake up everyday excited to love you."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 15: (L-R) Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos, Founder and Executive Chairman of Amazon attend "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere & Screening on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Bezos shares four children with his ex-wife. Sánchez has two children with Whitesell, as well as a son from a previous relationship with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

Page Six was first to report the engagement news Monday.