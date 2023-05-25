The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Jeff Bezos and Fiancée Lauren Sánchez’s ‘Souls Connect on a Deeper Level,’ Says Source

    The billionaire and the Emmy-winning journalist got engaged this month after four years of dating.

    Published |Updated
    Mike Vulpo
    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez aren't the only ones celebrating their new engagement.

    Just days after The Messenger confirmed the Amazon founder and the Emmy-winning journalist had taken the next step in their relationship, a source is shedding light on how their inner circles feel about the love story.

    "Friends around them agree that they have truly found their match," a source exclusively told The Messenger. "You can feel the love they have for each other as it's undeniable."

    The insider added, "Lauren always tells friends she is the happiest she has ever been in her life, and her and Jeff's souls connect on a deeper level."

    While the couple is keeping details about their proposal on the private side, the source said Sánchez "was definitely surprised" when the engagement happened.

    Over the weekend, the couple was photographed on vacation together in the South of France. While aboard Bezos' yacht, Sánchez was spotted wearing a ring on that finger. 

    Back in January, Sánchez shared a glimpse into her relationship with Bezos. 

    "He inspires me every day," she told Wall Street Journal Magazine. "He makes me a better person every day; he's the most loving human I know."

    And no matter how busy their respective careers get, Sánchez explained how quality time makes them an even stronger unit. 

    "We love to be together and we love to work together," she said. "He's helping me with [my children's] book. He's getting his pilot's license. We fly together. We work out together. We're together all the time."

    If you ask Bezos, he's grateful to have found someone whom he calls "an inspiration."

    "Lauren is the most generous, most big-hearted person that you would ever meet," he gushed to CNN in November. "She is an inspiration in that way at every level. She is generous with somebody she just meets, she's generous with every person and she's generous in the large too."

