Jeannie Mai Jenkins Opens Up About the Blessings of Motherhood (Exclusive)

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is living her best life as a mom.

The America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation host, who welcomed daughter Monaco with husband Jeezy in January last year, opened up about the "blessings" of motherhood while speaking exclusively to The Messenger at the Hollywood Reporter 2023 "Raising Our Voices" Luncheon on Wednesday.

"She's so good," Mai Jenkins gushed, adding that her daughter is starting to talk more. "She's saying, like, 'Mommy,' 'Hunnay,' 'Daddy' and 'Mama.' She's saying three-syllable words, which is so huge for me. I just started saying three-syllable words like 10 years ago, so it's just huge to see her grow like this."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 07: Jeannie Mai and Rapper Jeezy are seen arriving to the Pamella Roland fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 Studios on February 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images) Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

The Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai YouTube series creator went on to say that she feels like she was "born again as soon as my daughter came to life," adding: "I don't even know anything that happened before her, so it's a magical time and this event is something that I want her to be able to relish in when she grows up, and she starts really watching TV, and picking out her favorite movies, she's got to be able to see the stories that include her."

Mai Jenkins then revealed that she and Jeezy are "definitely talking about" baby No. 2.

"Practicing at it is fun," the former Real co-host continued. "We'll just see how life hands us this blessing, because it's definitely... I feel like having a baby is not something you should ever just expect. It's something you're gifted with and I'm ready for that gift."

Jeezy and Mai Jenkins dated for two years before the "All There" rapper popped the question during a romantic at-home date night in April 2020. The couple wed the following March and announced they were expecting their first baby together in September that same year.