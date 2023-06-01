The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Jeannie Mai Jenkins Opens Up About the Blessings of Motherhood (Exclusive)

    The 'Real' co-host also talks about trying for baby No. 2 with husband Jeezy in an exclusive interview with The Messenger

    Published |Updated
    Olivia Jakiel and Lanae Brody
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Jeannie Mai Jenkins is living her best life as a mom. 

    The America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation host, who welcomed daughter Monaco with husband Jeezy in January last year, opened up about the "blessings" of motherhood while speaking exclusively to The Messenger at the Hollywood Reporter 2023 "Raising Our Voices" Luncheon on Wednesday.

    "She's so good," Mai Jenkins gushed, adding that her daughter is starting to talk more. "She's saying, like, 'Mommy,' 'Hunnay,' 'Daddy' and 'Mama.' She's saying three-syllable words, which is so huge for me. I just started saying three-syllable words like 10 years ago, so it's just huge to see her grow like this."

    Jeannie Mai and Jeezy
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 07: Jeannie Mai and Rapper Jeezy are seen arriving to the Pamella Roland fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 Studios on February 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images) Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
    Read More

    The Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai YouTube series creator went on to say that she feels like she was "born again as soon as my daughter came to life," adding: "I don't even know anything that happened before her, so it's a magical time and this event is something that I want her to be able to relish in when she grows up, and she starts really watching TV, and picking out her favorite movies, she's got to be able to see the stories that include her."

    Mai Jenkins then revealed that she and Jeezy are "definitely talking about" baby No. 2.

    "Practicing at it is fun," the former Real co-host continued. "We'll just see how life hands us this blessing, because it's definitely... I feel like having a baby is not something you should ever just expect. It's something you're gifted with and I'm ready for that gift."

    Jeezy and Mai Jenkins dated for two years before the "All There" rapper popped the question during a romantic at-home date night in April 2020. The couple wed the following March and announced they were expecting their first baby together in September that same year.

    Jeannie Mai
    Araya Doheny/Getty Araya Doheny/Getty
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.