Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation Celebrates 20th Anniversary Raising $20 Million
The event, held at Pier 60, drew a number of high-profile celebrities, including Beyoncé
Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation celebrated its 20th anniversary on Friday night with a black-tie gala in New York City, which raised $20 million for students and families experiencing financial struggles furthering their education.
The foundation, founded by Jay-Z and his mother Gloria Carter, announced the news on Twitter.
Notable donations included a $10 million legacy contribution from Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, while Twitter founder Jack Dorsey kicked in another $2 million to his yearly contribution, according to Billboard.
- Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Make Surprise Appearance at Brooklyn Public Library
- Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s New $200 Million Home Breaks Record in California
- Jay-Z’s Mother Gloria Carter Marries Longtime Partner Roxanne Wiltshire
- Judge Rules Jack Dorsey’s Jay-Z Tidal Purchase Legal, Despite ‘Terrible Business Decision’
- SXSW Co-Owner Jay Penske Expands Entertainment Empire with Golden Globes Acquisition
The event, held at Pier 60, drew a number of high-profile celebrities, including Jay-Z’s wife, Beyoncé, who shared photos on Instagram.
Others in attendance from the worlds of sports and music included New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and Fanatics founder Michael Rubin as well as DJ Khaled, Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, Babyface, Miguel, Tinashe and A$AP Ferg.
Jay-Z also announced that the Shawn Carter Foundation has once again teamed with Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism to donate $1 million to legal aid for librarians fighting local book bands. Fanatics and Live Nation kicked in another $500,000 to benefit this initiative, according to reports.
Saturday’s event followed Friday’s opening of “The Book of Hov” exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library. Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy surprised fans Thursday night by making an appearance at a pre-opening party.
