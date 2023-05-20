Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s New $200 Million Home Breaks Record in California

Power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé have broken yet another record, but this time it's not in the music industry. The two have just purchased a $200 million home — the most expensive property in the state of California's history.

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The 40,000 square-foot compound, which overlooks the ocean in Malibu's ultra-exclusive Paradise Cove area, was obtained in an off-market confidential sale, a real estate source confirmed to The Messenger. Agent Kurt Rappaport represented both sides of the transaction.

The home was previously owned and built by art collector William Bell, who commissioned Tadao Ando, one of Japan's leading contemporary architects, to handle the design.

“Beyoncé and Jay-Z are huge fans of designer Tadao Ando and fell in love with the unique architectural features in this home," the source noted.

Photos of the residence can be seen on its contractor's site. It is described as being "constructed of structural architectural concrete," and including "a water feature and a pool while utilizing 7,645 cubic yards of concrete." The house doubled as a museum for Bell's extensive art collection under his ownership.

The previous record-holder for most expensive home in the Golden State was venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, who paid $177 million for a house located in the same area in 2021, according to the Los Angeles Times.