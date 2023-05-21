Q&A: Jay Leno Not Afraid to Work on Cars Again After Hospitalization, Says ‘It Was an Accident’
"The great thing about being over 40 is you don't learn anything," Leno joked to The Messenger, citing his January motorcycle crash.
Jay Leno is not letting his recent bad luck with vehicles scare him away from his favorite hobby.
Speaking exclusively to The Messenger at Saturday's premiere for NBC's new car-makeover competition series Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, the comedian acknowledged the November garage fire that put in him in the hospital with third-degree burns. However, he said it's not deterring him from continuing to work on cars.
"It was an accident," he noted of the incident, which occurred when a vintage car he was working on erupted unexpectedly into flames.
He added that he had just been working on cars "this morning."
- Jeremy Renner Pens Touching Tribute to Mom Valerie 4 Months After Snowplow Accident
- ‘General Hospital’ Star Haley Pullos Arrested for Suspected DUI After Wrong Way Car Crash
- Jeremy Renner Says ‘Pain Is Progress’ After First Jog Since Accident
- Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are Still ‘Figuring Out’ Next Move After ABC Exit, Says Source
- Viral TikTok and YouTube Videos Have ‘Sped Up the Process’ of Stealing Cars
Leno additionally was cheerful regarding the Las Vegas motorcycle accident he was involved in a mere two months later, which caused him to sustain multiple broken bones.
"It's Hollywood. I have a broken collar bone, two broken ribs, and two cracked kneecaps, but that doesn't matter. If you look good, then you're all right," he quipped.
Neither accident, he assured, has made him more cautious.
"The great thing about being over 40 is you don't learn anything," the 73-year-old joked. "I'm still riding motorcycles, still working on cars."
Leno is slated to be a celebrity guest judge on Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, which pits automotive fans against each other in a competition to create fantasy vehicles out of ordinary rides.
The show's host, auto racing analyst Rutledge Wood, called Leno's involvement with the new series "amazing" and "a great time."
"It's really incredible," he told The Messenger, of shooting the series. "Because I realized I'm just shooting the car breeze with Jay Leno."
Leno enthused to The Messenger about working with Hot Wheels, saying it's a classic toy that "gets kids' minds going."
"If a kid wants to be mechanic after working with Hot Wheels, well, that's good," he elaborated.
Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge premieres May 30 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- TV Host Steps Away After Receiving Racist Attacks Following Coronation CoverageEntertainment
- Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Embrace the Simple Life in Must-See ‘Welcome to Crappie Lake’ TrailerEntertainment
- Tracee Ellis Ross Gives Speech as She Receives Honorary Doctorate from Spelman CollegeEntertainment
- Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Discusses Recovery After Post-Concert AttackEntertainment
- ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 20: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Ariana Madix Is ‘Ready to Dip Out’ of Home Shared with Ex Tom SandovalEntertainment
- Mama June Is Moving Back to Georgia to Care for Daughter ChickadeeEntertainment
- Lupita Nyong’o Responds to Janelle Monáe Romance Rumors: ‘I Don’t Mind Being Associated With Her in Any Capacity’Entertainment
- Heather Rae El Moussa Denies Being ‘Snotty’ on ‘Selling Sunset’Entertainment
- ‘Black Mirror’ Season 6: Cast, Episode Details, and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Are EngagedEntertainment
- Everything the Cast and Crew of ‘Succession’ Have Said About Potential Spin-OffsEntertainment