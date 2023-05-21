The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Q&A: Jay Leno Not Afraid to Work on Cars Again After Hospitalization, Says ‘It Was an Accident’

    "The great thing about being over 40 is you don't learn anything," Leno joked to The Messenger, citing his January motorcycle crash.

    Wendy Geller
    Jay Leno is not letting his recent bad luck with vehicles scare him away from his favorite hobby.

    Speaking exclusively to The Messenger at Saturday's premiere for NBC's new car-makeover competition series Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, the comedian acknowledged the November garage fire that put in him in the hospital with third-degree burns. However, he said it's not deterring him from continuing to work on cars.

    "It was an accident," he noted of the incident, which occurred when a vintage car he was working on erupted unexpectedly into flames.

    He added that he had just been working on cars "this morning."

    Leno additionally was cheerful regarding the Las Vegas motorcycle accident he was involved in a mere two months later, which caused him to sustain multiple broken bones.

    "It's Hollywood. I have a broken collar bone, two broken ribs, and two cracked kneecaps, but that doesn't matter. If you look good, then you're all right," he quipped.

    Neither accident, he assured, has made him more cautious.

    "The great thing about being over 40 is you don't learn anything," the 73-year-old joked. "I'm still riding motorcycles, still working on cars."

    Leno is slated to be a celebrity guest judge on Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, which pits automotive fans against each other in a competition to create fantasy vehicles out of ordinary rides.

    The show's host, auto racing analyst Rutledge Wood, called Leno's involvement with the new series "amazing" and "a great time."

    "It's really incredible," he told The Messenger, of shooting the series. "Because I realized I'm just shooting the car breeze with Jay Leno."

    Leno enthused to The Messenger about working with Hot Wheels, saying it's a classic toy that "gets kids' minds going."

    "If a kid wants to be mechanic after working with Hot Wheels, well, that's good," he elaborated.

    Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge premieres May 30 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

