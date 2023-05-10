Jax Taylor Says His Mental Health Suffered After Being the ‘Villain’ on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ for 8 Seasons

The Takeaway: Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor reflected on his eight seasons on the Bravo reality show and the immense toll it took on his mental health—and if he'd ever return to the show.

It turns out, Vanderpump Rules was not the best days of Jax Taylor's life.

The reality star, who appeared on the first eight seasons of the Bravo series, recently opened up about the immense weight he felt during his final days as a cast member.

"My mental health was taking a huge hit," Taylor said on the Forever Young podcast May 3. "I was trying to figure out what I needed to do. It was eight years of being drilled. I was being hammered for eight years. I was the villain of the show for eight years. Just being hammered."

Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright—who joined the show in season four—exited the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spin-off after season eight in 2020.

"I have thick skin, I do," Taylor continued. "But after a while, I don't care how thick your skin is. After eight years it takes a toll."

However, the break may have come at an opportune time for the couple. Taylor admitted he was "just collapsing" after the death of his father in December 2017. "I was breaking down. I was crying," he noted. "Making a lot of dumb mistakes.”

It also provided Taylor and Cartwright time to focus on their son Cruz, who was born in April 2021.

"He's a really, really good kid," Taylor gushed. "We have no problems with him. He never cries, always smiling. I know how I was as a kid. I thought for sure my kid was going to be a hellraiser. But he's so chill."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: Jax Taylor attends Los Angeles Confidential x Hornitos x GLAAD People's Choice Celebration at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on December 06, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

As for a potential return to their reality show roots, Taylor and Cartwright have already started dipping their toes back in the water. The couple appeared on Peacock’s Vanderpump Rules watch-along series Watch With in April.

When asked by Forever Young host Dr. John Layke if that meant a return to the original franchise was in store, Taylor responded, "If they ask us back, absolutely. Of course."

The streets of West Hollywood have been put on notice.



In the meantime, new episodes of Taylor and Cartwright’s podcast When Reality Hits drop every Tuesday.