Jax Taylor is taking a trip down memory lane.

The former Vanderpump Rules star reflected on his early modeling days in a new interview with Rolling Stone published Wednesday, opening up about a very famous former roommate – Magic Mike star Channing Tatum.

"I started modeling in Miami and went to New York, and I was with this agency called Ford. This was around 2002, and those agencies had apartments for models that were coming into town. They're basically like dorm rooms with bunk beds. A tiny room with bunk beds and a bathroom. Channing was one of six guys in our room," the When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany podcast host recalled.

He continued: "Now, he got famous real quick. He did this Mountain Dew commercial where he flipped a car, and once he got that job he took off. We lived off peanut butter and jelly and Subway. We got some free dinners and got to go to any clubs we wanted, but other than that we were just broke and trying to make a living."

This isn't the first time Taylor has mentioned being roommates with Tatum. During a game of "Two Truths" on Watch What Happens Live with VPR alum Stassi Schroeder in 2013, the reality personality offered up two truths and a lie to his then-girlfriend.

"I lost my virginity at 19. I used to be roommates with Channing Tatum. I hooked up with more than two people at SUR," he said, per E! News, to which Schroeder replied, "I'm going to go with the SUR one because I can't think of anyone besides me and Laura-Leigh."

Noting his now-ex was correct in her guess, Taylor added of the Sparkella author: "Yeah, he was my first roommate in New York when I first started modeling."

Though the Michigan native has maintained his story about being roommates with the Step Up actor over the years, Tom Sandoval claimed in a Vanderpump Rules Season 7 confessional that Taylor was lying about his connection with Tatum, among other claims.

"The lies that Jax used to tell back in the day were just on a completely different level," Sandoval alleged at the time. "You know, like he would say that his parents owned 47 percent of CVS, he's got like two houses, and like a boat rental company … [He said he's] waiting to be a firefighter because right now, his modeling career is really taking off. One time, he said he was a virgin, and that he used to be roommates with Channing Tatum. That never happened."