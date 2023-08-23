Jax Taylor is getting candid about whether or not he could ever forgive former best friend Tom Sandoval for cheating on his partner of nearly 10 years, Ariana Madix, with their Vanderpump Rules co-star, Raquel Leviss.

"Obviously, I've walked down kind of the same path — maybe not exactly all the way down that path — but I've been on the path where he is," Taylor tells The Messenger while promoting his new line of hair products, aptly named Jax, in partnership with Xyon Health and Dossier Creative at the Skybar at Mondrian in Los Angeles.

The former VPR star continues, "The only thing I was mad about was how he treated my best friend [Tom] Schwartz. I wasn't okay with how he just left him alone financially with the bar and all that. But as far as everything else goes, I can forgive and forget. We've all made mistakes. I've made a sh-- ton. But the only thing I couldn't get past was how he treated his business partner, Tom, and how he kind of left him out to dry a little bit with his band and leaving him here to deal with the restaurant by himself and kind of financially just letting him go."

Taylor — who is opening Jax's, a sports bar in Studio City with wife Brittany Cartwright –—adds, "Everything else I can move past, because like I said, I've been down that road a little bit before. Who am I to tell anybody what mistakes they should have made [or] not, I said, 'I want the best for him.'"

Meanwhile, Schwartz — who co-owns Los Angeles bar Schwartz & Sandy's with Sandoval — previously told Taylor and Cartwright that he was putting his friendship with the Most Extras frontman on hold amid what has since been dubbed Scandoval.

"He made a big mess," Schwartz said on the When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany podcast in June. "And then you know, he left it for us to clean up back at the businesses. And it's hard for me not to be resentful of him... I'm taking a break from Tom right now. I haven't seen him in awhile."

However, earlier this month, a source exclusively told The Messenger that the TomTom co-owners "have completely repaired their relationship."

Sandoval and Madix split in March after news of his months-long affair with Leviss came to light. Though production for Season 10 of the Emmy-nominated Bravo show had wrapped, cameras picked back up to film the aftermath.

Filming for Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules and its untitled spinoff are currently underway.