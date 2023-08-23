Jax Taylor Reveals If He Could Ever Forgive Tom Sandoval After ‘VPR’ Scandoval Drama (Exclusive) - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Jax Taylor Reveals If He Could Ever Forgive Tom Sandoval After ‘VPR’ Scandoval Drama (Exclusive)

'The only thing I was mad about was how he treated my best friend Schwartz,' Taylor exclusively tells The Messenger

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel and Lanae Brody
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Jax Taylor and Tom SandovalAlberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jax Taylor is getting candid about whether or not he could ever forgive former best friend Tom Sandoval for cheating on his partner of nearly 10 years, Ariana Madix, with their Vanderpump Rules co-star, Raquel Leviss

"Obviously, I've walked down kind of the same path — maybe not exactly all the way down that path — but I've been on the path where he is," Taylor tells The Messenger while promoting his new line of hair products, aptly named Jax, in partnership with Xyon Health and Dossier Creative at the Skybar at Mondrian in Los Angeles. 

The former VPR star continues, "The only thing I was mad about was how he treated my best friend [Tom] Schwartz. I wasn't okay with how he just left him alone financially with the bar and all that. But as far as everything else goes, I can forgive and forget. We've all made mistakes. I've made a sh-- ton. But the only thing I couldn't get past was how he treated his business partner, Tom, and how he kind of left him out to dry a little bit with his band and leaving him here to deal with the restaurant by himself and kind of financially just letting him go."

Taylor — who is opening Jax's, a sports bar in Studio City with wife Brittany Cartwright –—adds, "Everything else I can move past, because like I said, I've been down that road a little bit before. Who am I to tell anybody what mistakes they should have made [or] not, I said, 'I want the best for him.'"

Meanwhile, Schwartz — who co-owns Los Angeles bar Schwartz & Sandy's with Sandoval — previously told Taylor and Cartwright that he was putting his friendship with the Most Extras frontman on hold amid what has since been dubbed Scandoval.

"He made a big mess," Schwartz said on the When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany podcast in June. "And then you know, he left it for us to clean up back at the businesses. And it's hard for me not to be resentful of him... I'm taking a break from Tom right now. I haven't seen him in awhile." 

However, earlier this month, a source exclusively told The Messenger that the TomTom co-owners "have completely repaired their relationship."

Read More

Sandoval and Madix split in March after news of his months-long affair with Leviss came to light. Though production for Season 10 of the Emmy-nominated Bravo show had wrapped, cameras picked back up to film the aftermath.

Filming for Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules and its untitled spinoff are currently underway. 

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.