Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Think Raquel Leviss Should’ve ‘Taken More Responsibility’ For Scandoval (Exclusive)

Though they're no longer starring on Vanderpump Rules, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright still know a thing or two about taking accountability for their actions.
That's why when the opportunity came up to discuss Raquel Leviss' recent interview with Bethenny Frankel, the two were eager to share their two cents.
Speaking exclusively with The Messenger, the proud parents — who are currently filming for their VPR spinoff series with former co-star Kristen Doute — opened up about the aftermath of Scandoval and why they think Leviss should have taken more responsibility for her actions during her candid conversation with the former Real Housewives of New York City star.
"I don't feel sorry for anybody," Taylor — speaking from the Skybar at The Mondrian in Los Angeles — said at the event to promote Jax, a curated line of products by the reality star in partnership with Xyon Health and Dossier Creative. "No one said you have to film this reality show. There's many other jobs in the world that she could have done."
"And I don't think she learned a lot from rehab," he added of Leviss, who immediately entered treatment after being confronted by her castmates about her explosive affair with Tom Sandoval during the dramatic Season 10 reunion in April. "If you're putting the blame on other things, instead of saying, 'You know what? I made A, B and C mistakes. I'm going to fix them.' I'm a work in progress just like everybody else in this world, but putting the blame on other things and other people, that's not a sign of doing better. The sign of doing better is taking accountability."
"I think that's more so what she should have done," said Cartwright, who added, "instead of playing the victim role."
"It's immature," noted Taylor.
- ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff in the Works with Former Stars Like Jax, Brittany and Kristen (Exclusive)
- ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Announce New Sports Bar — With Beer Cheese
- Jax Taylor Reveals If He Could Ever Forgive Tom Sandoval After ‘VPR’ Scandoval Drama (Exclusive)
- Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Feel ‘So Happy’ and ‘So Blessed’ About Returning to Reality TV in ‘VPR’ Spinoff (Exclusive)
- Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s New Co-Stars Revealed as ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff Films (Exclusive)
- ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Not Returning for Season 11 After Scandoval: Source
Last week, Leviss opened up to Frankel on the JustB podcast about her three-month stay in a treatment facility, how she was able to come out on the other side of Scandoval and the unfair treatment she feels she received while on the show.
"One of the things that producers told me is that you get paid based off of our performance from the season prior," claimed Leviss, who joined VPR as a guest in Season 5. "So, that already set me up to want to perform well going into Season 10."
Speaking further about her decision to enter treatment, Leviss said she learned to "be compassionate" with herself despite the outside hate.
"As time went on, I was able to warm up and really share my story in an authentic, honest way," she explained. "I was met with grace and compassion from my peers. A big part of my journey is learning to be compassionate with myself, as well."
When asked point blank by Frankel if Leviss forgives herself for her affair with Sandoval, which brought the end of his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix, Leviss responded, "Yeah, I do."
Last week, a source told The Messenger that Leviss will not be back for Season 11.
- Ariana Grande Reveals She Changed ‘Yours Truly’ Album Cover After Fan OutrageEntertainment
- Bob Barker’s Partner Nancy Burnet Reveals the Late Star Proposed to Her ‘Many Times’Entertainment
- Rapper YG Puts Donald Trump’s Mugshot on a T-Shirt 7 Years After Diss TrackEntertainment
- Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach Blasts Reality Talent Shows, but ‘Carrie Underwood’s Pretty Good’Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Announces Engagement to Adam WoolardEntertainment
- ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jennifer Williams Is Engaged to Christian GoldEntertainment
- Jamie Foxx Plays God in Upcoming Comedy ‘Not Another Church Movie’Entertainment
- ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Pro Witney Carson Reveals the Reason for Her ExitEntertainment
- TV Premiere Dates Schedule: Every New and Returning Show in Fall 2023Entertainment
- Selena Gomez Addresses Rumors That ‘Single Soon’ Is About The WeekndEntertainment
- Pink Honors Her Dad, a Vietnam Veteran, on Anniversary of His DeathEntertainment
- Internet Goes Wild Over Singer Bad Bunny’s Nude SelfieEntertainment