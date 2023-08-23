Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Think Raquel Leviss Should’ve ‘Taken More Responsibility’ For Scandoval (Exclusive)

Though they're no longer starring on Vanderpump Rules, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright still know a thing or two about taking accountability for their actions.

That's why when the opportunity came up to discuss Raquel Leviss' recent interview with Bethenny Frankel, the two were eager to share their two cents.

Speaking exclusively with The Messenger, the proud parents — who are currently filming for their VPR spinoff series with former co-star Kristen Doute — opened up about the aftermath of Scandoval and why they think Leviss should have taken more responsibility for her actions during her candid conversation with the former Real Housewives of New York City star.

"I don't feel sorry for anybody," Taylor — speaking from the Skybar at The Mondrian in Los Angeles — said at the event to promote Jax, a curated line of products by the reality star in partnership with Xyon Health and Dossier Creative. "No one said you have to film this reality show. There's many other jobs in the world that she could have done."

"And I don't think she learned a lot from rehab," he added of Leviss, who immediately entered treatment after being confronted by her castmates about her explosive affair with Tom Sandoval during the dramatic Season 10 reunion in April. "If you're putting the blame on other things, instead of saying, 'You know what? I made A, B and C mistakes. I'm going to fix them.' I'm a work in progress just like everybody else in this world, but putting the blame on other things and other people, that's not a sign of doing better. The sign of doing better is taking accountability."

"I think that's more so what she should have done," said Cartwright, who added, "instead of playing the victim role."

"It's immature," noted Taylor.

Last week, Leviss opened up to Frankel on the JustB podcast about her three-month stay in a treatment facility, how she was able to come out on the other side of Scandoval and the unfair treatment she feels she received while on the show.

"One of the things that producers told me is that you get paid based off of our performance from the season prior," claimed Leviss, who joined VPR as a guest in Season 5. "So, that already set me up to want to perform well going into Season 10."

Speaking further about her decision to enter treatment, Leviss said she learned to "be compassionate" with herself despite the outside hate.

"As time went on, I was able to warm up and really share my story in an authentic, honest way," she explained. "I was met with grace and compassion from my peers. A big part of my journey is learning to be compassionate with myself, as well."

When asked point blank by Frankel if Leviss forgives herself for her affair with Sandoval, which brought the end of his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix, Leviss responded, "Yeah, I do."

Last week, a source told The Messenger that Leviss will not be back for Season 11.