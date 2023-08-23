Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Feel ‘So Happy’ and ‘So Blessed’ About Returning to Reality TV in ‘VPR’ Spinoff (Exclusive) - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Feel ‘So Happy’ and ‘So Blessed’ About Returning to Reality TV in ‘VPR’ Spinoff (Exclusive)

'It was a much-needed break. I needed it for my mental well-being,' Taylor exclusively tells The Messenger

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor and Lanae Brody
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

For the first time, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are eager to show viewers the actual best days of their lives.

The proud parents, whose love story and eventual marriage was documented on Vanderpump Rules, were let go as cast members after Season 8 in 2020.

However, they're set to make their triumphant return in the upcoming VPR spinoff, which will reunite them with former co-star Kristen Doute and a cast of newbies — including former Miss USA Nia Sanchez and her iCarly actor husband Daniel Booko.

"We're very, very blessed to be in the position that we're in right now," Taylor exclusively told The Messenger at Skybar at The Mondrian in Los Angeles. "I've worked really, really hard in the last three years to get to this point that I am right now, right here where we're sitting. I feel like I have so many great friends that are supportive. I'm just really happy to be in this spot."

Since their time on Bravo, Cartwright and Taylor welcomed their first child, son Cruz, in 2021. As the latter explained, the reality TV hiatus came at a perfect time.

"We took obviously a little bit of a break," he said. "It was a much-needed break. I needed it for my mental well-being. I needed it. I just needed it for so many reasons."

Taylor further noted that it gave the pair time to navigate their relationship away from the cameras.

Read More

"The first five years of our relationship was actually on a TV show," he noted. "It's hard. Our hard parts, our amazing parts, our engagement and our wedding was on there. And then also some of the worst times I've ever been through was on there."

Taylor also opened up about partnering with Xyon Health and Dossier Creative on a curated line of hair loss products called Jax.

"I'm dealing with a little bit of hair loss. I'm not bald by any means, but I'm starting to see signs, and this is a product to bring awareness of losing hair," he shared. "We're all going to go through it at some point or another. You can't cheat time, you just can't."

Taylor continued, "It's a real thing, so why not get ahead of it and help each other out instead of put each other down?"

As for what lies ahead, a source previously told The Messenger of the untitled spinoff: "It's about their friend group today and the next stages of their lives navigating new relationships. It will also follow Kristen and her boyfriend who co-host a podcast together. They want to try for a family and marriage and it will show all that. Jax and Brittany also want more kids and that will be shown."

The new Bravo show does not currently have a release date.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.