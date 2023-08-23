Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Feel ‘So Happy’ and ‘So Blessed’ About Returning to Reality TV in ‘VPR’ Spinoff (Exclusive)

For the first time, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are eager to show viewers the actual best days of their lives.
The proud parents, whose love story and eventual marriage was documented on Vanderpump Rules, were let go as cast members after Season 8 in 2020.
However, they're set to make their triumphant return in the upcoming VPR spinoff, which will reunite them with former co-star Kristen Doute and a cast of newbies — including former Miss USA Nia Sanchez and her iCarly actor husband Daniel Booko.
"We're very, very blessed to be in the position that we're in right now," Taylor exclusively told The Messenger at Skybar at The Mondrian in Los Angeles. "I've worked really, really hard in the last three years to get to this point that I am right now, right here where we're sitting. I feel like I have so many great friends that are supportive. I'm just really happy to be in this spot."
Since their time on Bravo, Cartwright and Taylor welcomed their first child, son Cruz, in 2021. As the latter explained, the reality TV hiatus came at a perfect time.
"We took obviously a little bit of a break," he said. "It was a much-needed break. I needed it for my mental well-being. I needed it. I just needed it for so many reasons."
Taylor further noted that it gave the pair time to navigate their relationship away from the cameras.
"The first five years of our relationship was actually on a TV show," he noted. "It's hard. Our hard parts, our amazing parts, our engagement and our wedding was on there. And then also some of the worst times I've ever been through was on there."
Taylor also opened up about partnering with Xyon Health and Dossier Creative on a curated line of hair loss products called Jax.
"I'm dealing with a little bit of hair loss. I'm not bald by any means, but I'm starting to see signs, and this is a product to bring awareness of losing hair," he shared. "We're all going to go through it at some point or another. You can't cheat time, you just can't."
Taylor continued, "It's a real thing, so why not get ahead of it and help each other out instead of put each other down?"
As for what lies ahead, a source previously told The Messenger of the untitled spinoff: "It's about their friend group today and the next stages of their lives navigating new relationships. It will also follow Kristen and her boyfriend who co-host a podcast together. They want to try for a family and marriage and it will show all that. Jax and Brittany also want more kids and that will be shown."
The new Bravo show does not currently have a release date.
