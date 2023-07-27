Jason Wahler Reveals Adderall Relapse Landed Him in Hospital While His Wife Was Giving Birth - The Messenger
Jason Wahler Reveals Adderall Relapse Landed Him in Hospital While His Wife Was Giving Birth

The 'Laguna Beach' alum revealed the 'lowest point' of his addiction in a new interview

Olivia Jakiel
Ashley Slack and Jason Wahler attend Oceana’s 14th Annual SeaChange Summer Party hosted by Ted Danson on October 23, 2021 in Laguna Beach, California. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Jason Wahler is opening up about the "lowest point" of his addiction, which caused him to miss the birth of his and wife Ashley Wahler's daughter, Delilah Ray.

"At five years of sobriety, I ended up relapsing on Adderall. I ended up going down, spiraling on and off for two-and-a-half, three years," he told Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall in an interview released Tuesday. "That landed me at the first floor at Hoag Hospital while my wife was giving birth on the third floor with my daughter."

The Hills: New Beginnings alum continued: "To not be able to be present or in the moment to remember one of the greatest memories or moments in your life is something that – I've forgiven myself, but it's really hard."

After Hall asked the Laguna Beach personality what he would tell his younger self now, Wahler – who has been sober for more than four years – replied, "It's okay. There's a way out. There's solutions. There's an opportunity to be able to talk about it [and] share that. You are not alone. There's hope all around you."

The MTV alum has been vocal about his addiction and recovery in the past, and most recently, he and his wife celebrated the launch of the "You Are Not Alone" PSA, according to an Instagram post the Nashville hairstylist shared Wednesday. 

Jason and Ashley wed at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, Calif., in 2013. The pair welcomed daughter Delilah in August 2017 before welcoming son Wyatt in June 2021. 

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, help is available 24 hours a day through SAMHSA's National Hotline at 1-800-662-4357.

If you or someone you know needs help, visit 988lifeline.org or call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

