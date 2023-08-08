Jason Tartick Gets Emotional in Podcast Recorded After Announcing Split With Kaitlyn Bristowe

Jason Tartrick admitted he was having a hard time getting through the introduction of his first podcast recorded after his split from Kaitlyn Bristowe on Sunday.
“I’m going to make this one a little bit shorter today,” he said during the intro to Monday’s episode of the Trading Secrets podcast. “This is my second attempt at this. [The] first attempt…it did not go well, I’ll tell you that much.”
The 34-year-old’s comments on his podcast come after The Messenger reported exclusively that the breakup “has been really hard on both of them because they still care about one another.”
Tartick and Bristowe announced Sunday that they had called off their engagement, sharing a lengthy joint statement via Instagram.
- Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She’s Experiencing Grief As She Navigates Life Without Ex Jason Tartick
- Inside Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick’s Split: ‘It Has Been Really Hard,’ Says Source (Exclusive)
- Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Have Ended Their Engagement
- Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Shawn Booth Announces He’s Expecting a Baby
- ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk Split
In the podcast released on Monday, Tartick showed he has a bit of a sense of humor about the situation, joking that “maybe at some point” he would share with listeners his first recorded intro following the breakup. He also reminded listeners that the start of the podcast “is always recorded the night before the episode is released” so it’s “current.”
“As some of you might know,” Tartick added with a pause. “Kaitlyn and I have shared our relationship news that we are ending our engagement tonight. So the intro will be short, it will be sweet. … I’m not going to provide news at this time given what’s happening in my life. It’s been a little bit of a challenge today and tonight. When I’m prepared and feel ready to talk through how these things also impact my life, what’s next for me, I will share those.”
After pausing a few times to regain his composure, Tartick eventually brought on his guests, fellow Bachelor Nation members Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast Reunites on SAG, WGA Picket Lines — And Li’l Sebastian Was There!Entertainment
- Vanna White Missed ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode Amid Illness, Contract NegotiationsEntertainment
- Reports of Amy Robach Joining NewsNation Are ‘Totally Wrong,’ Says SourceEntertainment
- ‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee ‘Mortified’ By Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne ScandalEntertainment
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Jodie Sweetin Expresses Dismay After Learning Her Film Will Air on Great American Family ChannelEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Didn’t Personally Invite Karlie Kloss to Her Eras Tour Concert, Says Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Pays Tribute to Late Son Leandro on His 20th BirthdayEntertainment
- Tia Carrere, Alexa PenaVega and More Stars Ask for Help Raising Funds for Hawaii After WildfiresEntertainment
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- Kyle Richards Slams Jeff Lewis After He Calls Her a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’Entertainment
- Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute AlbumEntertainment