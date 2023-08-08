Jason Tartick Gets Emotional in Podcast Recorded After Announcing Split With Kaitlyn Bristowe

Jason Tartrick admitted he was having a hard time getting through the introduction of his first podcast recorded after his split from Kaitlyn Bristowe on Sunday.

“I’m going to make this one a little bit shorter today,” he said during the intro to Monday’s episode of the Trading Secrets podcast. “This is my second attempt at this. [The] first attempt…it did not go well, I’ll tell you that much.”

The 34-year-old’s comments on his podcast come after The Messenger reported exclusively that the breakup “has been really hard on both of them because they still care about one another.”

Tartick and Bristowe announced Sunday that they had called off their engagement, sharing a lengthy joint statement via Instagram.

In the podcast released on Monday, Tartick showed he has a bit of a sense of humor about the situation, joking that “maybe at some point” he would share with listeners his first recorded intro following the breakup. He also reminded listeners that the start of the podcast “is always recorded the night before the episode is released” so it’s “current.”

“As some of you might know,” Tartick added with a pause. “Kaitlyn and I have shared our relationship news that we are ending our engagement tonight. So the intro will be short, it will be sweet. … I’m not going to provide news at this time given what’s happening in my life. It’s been a little bit of a challenge today and tonight. When I’m prepared and feel ready to talk through how these things also impact my life, what’s next for me, I will share those.”

After pausing a few times to regain his composure, Tartick eventually brought on his guests, fellow Bachelor Nation members Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann.