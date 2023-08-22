Jason Tartick Says He’s Experiencing ‘Tidal Waves of Depression’ While Grieving Kaitlyn Bristowe Breakup

Jason Tartick continues to grieve the end of his engagement to Kaitlyn Bristowe.

In Monday's brand-new episode of his Trading Secrets podcast, the former Bachelorette star acknowledged his support system for helping him get through a public breakup.

"Even though Ramen and Pinot are animals and pets, they're best friends to me and just having them with me has been amazing," Tartick shared while praising the dogs he shares with his ex. "Having a great support system in the last month to few months has been everything to me. I've leaned on them harder than I've ever in my life ever leaned on my support system."

Tartick also confirmed he is in therapy and is learning that there's no timeline for handling grief when it comes to being in love with someone and then losing them.

"There's times where you have these just tidal waves of depression, but then there are these times where you feel lifted and you feel good again," he said. "It's just this back-and-forth flood of emotions. What I'm learning is that grieving is just the whole process of honoring, respecting and having love for what was, but then also at the same time — with the same level, and if not more — honoring, respecting and having love for what is."

Back on Aug. 8, both Tartick and Bristowe announced they were ending their engagement after four years together.

In a joint statement, the former pair said it was "heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye," but also expressed gratitude to be ending their engagement "with love and respect for each other."

While some time has passed since the breakup became public news, Tartick admitted he's only just started to have days where the highs outweigh the lows.

"I'm not trying to thrive here. I am trying to barely survive here," he explained. "I feel fortunate saying this at 34, but the grief that I have experienced in the last few months is the hardest grief I've ever experienced in my life."

Tartick further revealed he is now living in a short-term rental and savoring quality time with his two dogs. And while he's still following through with his work commitments, the podcast host said he's trying to put himself first.

"I'm just giving myself a lot of attention, my mental health a lot of attention," he shared. "The lows that I've experienced in the last few months have never been so low. So little baby steps and we're getting there."