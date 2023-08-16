Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde’s Former Nanny Was ‘Driven to Quit’ as Lawsuit Moves to Arbitration - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde’s Former Nanny Was ‘Driven to Quit’ as Lawsuit Moves to Arbitration

'The lawsuit has been fully dismissed. Both Olivia and Jason are hopeful they can finally close this chapter,' a rep for the actors tells The Messenger

Published |Updated
Liv Jakiel and Elizabeth Rosner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Olivia Wilde (L) and Jason Sudeikis arrive at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.John Shearer/Getty Images

The attorney of Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's former nanny Ericka Genaro is speaking out about his client's wrongful termination lawsuit being moved to arbitration. 

"We don't agree with the decision, but it is what it is and now we'll litigate it in arbitration and the case goes on. This does not terminate the lawsuit. It merely changes the venue," Los Angeles attorney Ron Zambrano, a partner and Employment Litigation Chair at West Coast Employment Lawyers, tells The Messenger in a statement. 

He continues: "As to the underlying facts, we've got text messages and testimony that she was driven to quit, then was summarily fired anyway. We feel extremely confident in the case so instead of taking this to trial, we'll handle it in arbitration and we're ready to move forward."

Sudeikis and Wilde previously claimed that Genaro signed paperwork agreeing to settle any disputes through a private judge.

Meanwhile, reps for the actors tell The Messenger, "The lawsuit has been fully dismissed. Both Olivia and Jason are hopeful they can finally close this chapter after what has not only been a selfish grab for financial gain but a shameless exploitation of their trust played out in the media."

Genaro, who began working for the couple in 2018, filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Wilde and Sudeikis in Los Angeles Superior Court in February. She alleged in the complaint that she experienced "unbearable" anxiety and stress while caring for the former couple's two kids after Wilde moved out around November 2020, per People. The exes share a 9-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter together.

The pair's former nanny also claimed that she began seeing an osteopath (a doctor who treats the whole person rather than the person's symptoms) for "physical pain, anxiety and stress," alleging that the medical professional suggested taking a three-day "stress leave" because of her mental health.

Read More

"When [Genaro] responded she is under the osteopath's orders to not speak with anyone because of her anxiety, Sudeikis terminated her on the spot," the complaint alleged. 

The Ted Lasso actor and the House actress started dating in 2011 and got engaged the following year. They called off their engagement in November 2020.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.