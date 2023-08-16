The attorney of Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's former nanny Ericka Genaro is speaking out about his client's wrongful termination lawsuit being moved to arbitration.

"We don't agree with the decision, but it is what it is and now we'll litigate it in arbitration and the case goes on. This does not terminate the lawsuit. It merely changes the venue," Los Angeles attorney Ron Zambrano, a partner and Employment Litigation Chair at West Coast Employment Lawyers, tells The Messenger in a statement.

He continues: "As to the underlying facts, we've got text messages and testimony that she was driven to quit, then was summarily fired anyway. We feel extremely confident in the case so instead of taking this to trial, we'll handle it in arbitration and we're ready to move forward."

Sudeikis and Wilde previously claimed that Genaro signed paperwork agreeing to settle any disputes through a private judge.

Meanwhile, reps for the actors tell The Messenger, "The lawsuit has been fully dismissed. Both Olivia and Jason are hopeful they can finally close this chapter after what has not only been a selfish grab for financial gain but a shameless exploitation of their trust played out in the media."

Genaro, who began working for the couple in 2018, filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Wilde and Sudeikis in Los Angeles Superior Court in February. She alleged in the complaint that she experienced "unbearable" anxiety and stress while caring for the former couple's two kids after Wilde moved out around November 2020, per People. The exes share a 9-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter together.

The pair's former nanny also claimed that she began seeing an osteopath (a doctor who treats the whole person rather than the person's symptoms) for "physical pain, anxiety and stress," alleging that the medical professional suggested taking a three-day "stress leave" because of her mental health.

"When [Genaro] responded she is under the osteopath's orders to not speak with anyone because of her anxiety, Sudeikis terminated her on the spot," the complaint alleged.

The Ted Lasso actor and the House actress started dating in 2011 and got engaged the following year. They called off their engagement in November 2020.