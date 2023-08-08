Jason Mraz Celebrates 15th Anniversary of ‘I’m Yours’ and ‘Lucky’ Hits with Deluxe Album - The Messenger
Jason Mraz Celebrates 15th Anniversary of ‘I’m Yours’ and ‘Lucky’ Hits with Deluxe Album

'We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things. We Deluxe Edition' will include previously unheard demos, an unreleased song and other new exclusives

Mónica Marie Zorrilla
We Sing, We Dance, We Steal Things by Jason Mraz Deluxe Edition Atlantic

Strap yourself in a sonic time machine and go back 15 years into the past with a remastered version of the album that gave us a bevy of singalong-friendly pop hits, including "I'm Yours," "Lucky," "Make It Mine," "Butterfly," "If It Kills Me" and "Details in the Fabric."

The multi-Grammy award winning singer-songwriter and happy-go-lucky wordplay extraordinaire, Jason Mraz, is releasing We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things. We Deluxe Edition.

To celebrate the anniversary album's launch, Mraz released "Lucky (Jason's First Draft)," as well as a remastered version of the official music video for "Lucky." The never-before-heard demo reveals the first draft of the Grammy-Award winning duet recorded with Colbie Caillat, which is now RIAA-certified four times platinum. 

The deluxe album, which includes previously unheard demos, an unreleased song, and other new exclusive goodies, will be offered as a 3-LP set, 2-CD set, and digitally. It will be available Sept. 22 via Atlantic/Rhino.

Fans can preorder the release of We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things. We Deluxe Edition here.

Mraz's most recent album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, was released this past June.

