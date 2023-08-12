Jason Momoa is asking tourists to stay away from Maui and cancel their vacations as locals attempt to recover from the devastation of the recent wildfires.
In an Instagram post shared Friday, the Aquaman star urged visitors not to vacation on the island as they may take up "critical resources" needed for locals.
"Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now. DO NOT TRAVEL TO MAUI," he wrote in the caption. "Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply."
He also linked to the accounts @kakoo_haleakala, @mauirapidresponse and @hawaiinewsnow, all of which are sharing updates about the conditions in Maui as well as ways to assist those impacted.
Alongside the caption, the actor, who is originally from Honolulu, shared footage of fires raging on in Maui. A message on top of the video reads "Do not travel to Maui. If you were planning on traveling to Maui in the near future, cancel your trip. The devastation from the wildfires will have a lasting island-wide impact on Maui’s resources. Our community needs time to heal, grieve & restore. That means the less visitors on island taking up critical resources that have become extremely limited the better."
The video continues, asking visitors not to stay in hotels.
"Do not book a hotel stay. The American Hotel & Lodging Association and Hawaii Hotel Alliance are currently working with hotels in other [parts] of Hawaii to house displaced residents. Survivors are the priority."
Momoa also linked to a fundraiser run by ‘Āina Momona — a Hawaii-based community group promoting sustainable practices and environmental health — which will support families affected by the fires.
He finished his caption, "Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need."
Other celebs, including Hawaii-born stars like Tia Carrere and Jack Johnson, have also encouraged their followers to donate to fundraisers.
"If you've ever visited Hawaii, been awed by its beauty, and enjoyed our hospitality, please consider helping our ohana in Maui by donating to any number of reputable organizations helping people right now. $5, $10, $20 whatever you can," Carrere wrote on Instagram yesterday. "Mahalo."
