Jason Momoa ‘Devastated and Heartbroken’ Over Wildfires Burning in Hawaii - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Jason Momoa ‘Devastated and Heartbroken’ Over Wildfires Burning in Hawaii

Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood and Big Time Rush's Carlos PenaVega also shared how the fires are impacting their community

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Jason Momoa attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “Slumberland” at AMC Century City 15 on November 09, 2022 in Century City, California.Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jason Momoa and more celebrities connected to Hawaii are speaking out as wildfires continue ravaging the island of Maui.

The Aquaman star — who was born in Honolulu — used his social media platform to help raise awareness of various non-profit organizations working to make a difference for affected residents on Wednesday.

"We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and 'ohana on Maui who have been impacted by the recent wildfires,' Momoa wrote on Instagram.

The actor proceeded to share a message from 'Āina Momona, a community organization dedicated to achieving environmental health.

Read More

"On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, a terrible combination of drought conditions and hurricane weather led to widespread wildfires across the Island of Maui," the non-profit stated online. "Families were forced to evacuate on short notice, many escaping with only the clothes on their backs. Information on injuries and fatalities is still coming in. Lahaina town is gone. Many other places on Maui were also affected. We continue to send pule (prayers) to this incredible community."

Momoa isn't the only star lending his support to the people of Hawaii. Maui resident Carlos PenaVega said he and his wife Alexa PenaVega are watching over their neighborhood while finding ways to assist those in need. 

"I have no words," the Big Time Rush member wrote on his Instagram Story. "Pray for Maui. Alexa and I are working with teams to find the best way for you all to help our community. Stay tuned."

The Four Seasons Resort, where The White Lotus' first season was filmed, also released a statement urging tourists to rethink their travel plans for the time being.  

"Our hearts go out to all those impacted, and we thank you all for your outpouring of concern," the hotel shared on Instagram. "In support of those displaced or impacted by the fires, all non-essential travel to Maui is strongly discouraged at this time."

For Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood, he saw firsthand what the fires can do. In a social media post, the musician confirmed his restaurant Fleetwood's on Front Street was destroyed. 

"Fleetwood's on Front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members," he shared on Instagram Wednesday. "On behalf of myself and my family, I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of MAUI. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days, months and years to come." 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.