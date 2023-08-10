Jason Momoa ‘Devastated and Heartbroken’ Over Wildfires Burning in Hawaii

Jason Momoa and more celebrities connected to Hawaii are speaking out as wildfires continue ravaging the island of Maui.

The Aquaman star — who was born in Honolulu — used his social media platform to help raise awareness of various non-profit organizations working to make a difference for affected residents on Wednesday.

"We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and 'ohana on Maui who have been impacted by the recent wildfires,' Momoa wrote on Instagram.

The actor proceeded to share a message from 'Āina Momona, a community organization dedicated to achieving environmental health.

"On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, a terrible combination of drought conditions and hurricane weather led to widespread wildfires across the Island of Maui," the non-profit stated online. "Families were forced to evacuate on short notice, many escaping with only the clothes on their backs. Information on injuries and fatalities is still coming in. Lahaina town is gone. Many other places on Maui were also affected. We continue to send pule (prayers) to this incredible community."

Momoa isn't the only star lending his support to the people of Hawaii. Maui resident Carlos PenaVega said he and his wife Alexa PenaVega are watching over their neighborhood while finding ways to assist those in need.

"I have no words," the Big Time Rush member wrote on his Instagram Story. "Pray for Maui. Alexa and I are working with teams to find the best way for you all to help our community. Stay tuned."

The Four Seasons Resort, where The White Lotus' first season was filmed, also released a statement urging tourists to rethink their travel plans for the time being.

"Our hearts go out to all those impacted, and we thank you all for your outpouring of concern," the hotel shared on Instagram. "In support of those displaced or impacted by the fires, all non-essential travel to Maui is strongly discouraged at this time."

For Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood, he saw firsthand what the fires can do. In a social media post, the musician confirmed his restaurant Fleetwood's on Front Street was destroyed.

"Fleetwood's on Front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members," he shared on Instagram Wednesday. "On behalf of myself and my family, I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of MAUI. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days, months and years to come."