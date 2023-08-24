Jason Derulo Was Forced to Cut a Fitness Ring Off His Swollen Finger

Jason Derulo required a trip to the hospital after a fitness smart ring caused his finger to swell.
The pop star shared a video of the incident on his Instagram page Tuesday. "This is so embarrassing," he says to the camera as he rests his hand in a champagne ice bucket. "Woke up, finger was swollen, turning colors."
Derulo claims he tried to take the ring off with oil to no avail before attempting to take it off with WD40. He then decides to go to the hospital.
There, a man in scrubs uses a ring cutter to cut through the titanium material. He says it'll take "one or two minutes" to free his finger, but a screen flashes that reads "one hour later." You can then see Derulo wincing in pain.
"Ow, ow, ow," the "Whatcha Say" singer exclaims as the medical team twists the metal clamp. The doctors eventually remove the ring from his purple finger as the whole room cheers.
Derulo said the incident happened after recently buying an Oura ring, which run $299-$349.
The Messenger has reached out to Oura for comment.
