Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Defends Him Over Controversial Video for 'Try That In a Small Town'
Entertainment
Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Defends Him Over Controversial Video for ‘Try That In a Small Town’

The country star came under fire after releasing the gripping video for his song, which has reportedly been pulled from CMT

Published
Charmaine Patterson
Recording artist Jason Aldean (L) and his wife Brittany Kerr attend the “Duck Commander Musical” premiere at the Crown Theater at the Rio Hotel & Casino on April 15, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jason Aldean's wife is standing by his side as he faces criticism for his latest single "Try That In a Small Town."

The country star sparked controversy when he debuted the video for the song over the weekend.

His wife Brittany Aldean has since reacted to the backlash via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

"Media.. it's the same song and dance. Twist everything you can to fit your repulsive narrative," she wrote.

Added Brittany: "How about instead of creating stories, we focus on the REAL ones such as CHILD TRAFFICKING? Food for thought"

Brittany Aldean responds to criticisms of husband Jason Aldean's new song
Brittany Aldean responds to criticisms of husband Jason Aldean's new songBrittany Aldean/Instagram

The video — which has 900K views as of publication, includes footage of men entering a convenience store with guns as one man tackles them, as well as looting, arson and police confronting protestors — and has reportedly even been pulled from CMT, according to Billboard. Critics of the video and song read into certain lyrics (specifically ones about gun ownership) as a call to action that could incite violence.

Aldean also addressed the criticism on his Instagram Stories Tuesday, writing in part, "In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but also dangerous."

He continued, "There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it — and there isn't a single video clip that isn't real news footage," Aldean continued. "And while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music — this one goes too far."

